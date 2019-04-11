Helping hand-ups at Habitat for Humanity of Manatee County

For Lakewood Ranch volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Manatee County, the common motivation seems to be a simple desire to help those who need it.

And those volunteers are the “lifeblood of a habitat organization,” said Habitat’s Director of Development Amy Van Dell.

“It’s what allows us to do what we do,” she said.

Get involved Habitat for Humanity of Manatee County uses volunteers to help construct new homes for qualified homebuyers. A variety of volunteer roles are available, including construction, home preservation assistance, office administration, mentorship, photography, youth programming, Habitat ReStore and public outreach. For information, visit manateehabitat.org or call 748-9100.

Van Dell said the Manatee County Habitat for Humanity has built approximately 135 homes since the chapter began in 1994. Its base of more than 700 volunteers, many of whom live in the East County area, support the organization through volunteering in construction, fundraising, administration, public engagement and in other roles.

Here’s an introduction to three East County volunteers who love making a difference.

Herb McCarthy has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for about 20 years.

Herb McCarthy

Herb McCarthy is the kind of guy you might imagine when you think about Habitat for Humanity volunteers. The Waterlefe Golf and River Club resident retired from the Ford Motor Co. and has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for about 20 years.

McCarthy first heard of volunteering for Habitat for Humanity while attending a church service in Sarasota.

Being a man who likes to work with his hands and spend time outdoors, McCarthy decided to try it, and he was hooked immediately. Over the years, his enthusiasm hasn’t wavered.

Over two decades of volunteer service, McCarthy has primarily worked in rough construction, working on a team that lays out the house, digs footers and puts up the walls, trusses and roof before moving on to the next house.

McCarthy said he’s had to take a few steps back from some of the hands-on construction work as he ages, but with his expertise, he focuses his time in pre-construction planning.

Part of McCarthy’s affinity for the organization comes from both his and Habitat’s Christian-oriented ideologies. The official mission statement for Habitat for Humanity is: “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

“They’re really serving God,” McCarthy said.

He also appreciates that Habitat helps people attain their dreams of owning a home.

His advice, for anyone considering volunteering with the organization, is to “come out with a willingness to learn,” he said. “There’s a spot for everyone.”

Gurn Freeman is a retired FedEx executive who discovered Habitat for Humanity when he decided he wanted to give back.

Gurn Freeman

Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers for more than building the houses.

Enter Gurn Freeman, a retired FedEx executive who serves on the Habitat board and chairs the resource development committee.

The Esplanade Golf and Country Club resident said he originally thought the organization gave homes away, but upon learning more, realized potential homeowners need to invest their own time through sweat-equity and educational courses on homeownership.

“Habitat’s in my blood now,” he said.

For him, sales experience at FedEx let him find a happy spot in fundraising for the organization.

In fact, he says he finds it a little difficult to stop volunteering.

“I always think about it now because I have a passion for it.”

Teresa Kravitz, a retired teacher, recently began volunteering with the organization.

Teresa Kravitz

Teresa Kravitz might have retired from being a school teacher in Brooklyn, N.Y., but with her involvement in Habitat, she’s still changing lives.

If you go ReStore Spaces Fundraiser When: 6 p.m. May 3 Where: Habitat ReStore, 5108 15th Street E., Bradenton Details: Food, open bar, entertainment, auction, raffles. Visitors can vote on rooms designed by teams and purchase items from the rooms. Cost: $45 online and at the door Benefits: Habitat for Humanity of Manatee County Info: Amy Van Dell, director of development at (941) 748-9100 x107 or [email protected].

“It empowers people,” the Lakewood Ranch resident said, noting homeowners have to actively engage in working toward getting their own home. She said it’s a hand up, not a hand out.

Kravitz volunteers with fundraising, helping with the ReStore Spaces Design Team Challenge Event, to be held May 3 at the Habitat ReStore location. She requested gifts and donations from various businesses and organizations for the fundraiser. Proceeds from the challenge will support Habitat’s mission.

Kravitz said the organization “creates a sense of community” by getting people to work together toward a common cause of helping other people.