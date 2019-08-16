A week of heavy rains has drenched some areas of Manatee County with 12 inches or more and has led Manatee County Emergency Management officials to ask drivers to avoid standing water and to use caution.

“The ground is saturated and most stormwater ponds are full after a week of storms,” said Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer. “There’s more rain in the forecast and that will cause issues for low areas. We can expect short term road flooding during and immediately following any intense rainfall today and tomorrow.”

Manatee County Public Works Director Chad Butzow said no county roads have closed yet, but drivers should avoid areas where waters have not receded after a strong rain.

The Public Works Department will make sandbags available at its facility at 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton.