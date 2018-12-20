Heavy rain in Sarasota, Bradenton causes damage

The Manatee and Sarasota counties area remains under a tornado watch Thursday through 4 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a tornado hit the Myakka City area, near Kibler Ranch Road, causing minor damage including downed trees and porch damage to one home.

A flood watch remains in effect for the area. A line of storms is expected to continue through the area until the evening accompanied by high winds.

The Sarasota Polo Club reported flooding to its fields at noon on Thursday. Owner Misdee Miller wrote in an email that the grounds are completely submerged. She called it "a disaster." She said Sunday's scheduled polo matches have been cancelled.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue at 4951 Lorraine Road also is flooded. The organization is relocating animals to adoptive and foster families and is in need of families to assist. It also is in need of towels, according to a Facebook post. Nate's computers and phones are down so visitors must come in person.