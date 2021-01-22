Heart for helping in Lakewood Ranch

When the Women of WaterCrest were discussing how they could help the Mothers Helping Mothers nonprofit last year, Jari Searns had an idea.

Searns, a WaterCrest resident and member of the social group, remembered she left some of her oil paintings in New York, where she owns a summer home.

She decided to have them shipped to WaterCrest, which had just become her permanent home, so she could sell them. All the proceeds would then go to Mothers Helping Mothers.

Jari Searns, a member of the Women of WaterCrest, raises money for Mothers Helping Mothers by selling her paintings. Courtesy photo.

In December 2020, Searns and fellow club member Cheryl Speaker went to Mothers Helping Mothers to deliver 60 toys the club collected from residents, along with $800 Searns received for her six paintings.

“I’ve never sold a piece previously,” Searns said. “I’ve been painting for years, and I give it away to friends, I give it to relatives. I give it as presents. I had no idea that it was worth that much.”

The Women of WaterCrest, which was established in 2019 and has more than 50 members, has been collecting donations for Mothers Helping Mothers since the group’s inception.

The organization brings women in the WaterCrest community together to develop friendships. They go on field trips and host other social events.

Although the pandemic forced the group to start meeting virtually, members didn’t want to stop supporting Mothers Helping Mothers during the holiday season.

During the holidays, the group collected 614 pairs of underwear and socks for children during its Thanksgiving Project.

When Speaker dropped the clothing off, she found out the nonprofit was also collecting toys for the holidays. Speaker brought the idea to the group, and the members jumped on the chance to help again.

The group donated more than 60 toys to Mothers Helping Mothers during its Holiday Toy Project.

Members of Women of WaterCrest collect underwear and socks to donate to Mothers Helping Mothers for the group's Thanksgiving Project. Courtesy photo.

“It was so heartwarming,” said Nyda Bittmann-Neville, the chair of Women of WaterCrest. “We felt just wonderful about how big the heart was of our community.”

Members of the group want to continue to help Mothers Helping Mothers in 2021, especially after the nonprofit saw a greater need in the community as a result of the pandemic.

In the new year, Bittmann-Neville said the group has decided to start meeting in person once again while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that include wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing.

Speaker said the group is “chomping at the bit” to be able to go on field trips again. They are hoping to go to Historic Spanish Point by the end of March.

As for the group’s desire to support nonprofits, Bittmann-Neville foresees the group collecting donations for Mothers Helping Mothers again, but Speaker hopes the group can help other nonprofits as well.