Hear and be heard on Fruitville roundabout

If you go Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1 Place: Grand Foyer, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

This is one of those moments many Longboaters have been dreading: the two-lane roundabout to be constructed at the intersection of Fruitville Road and U.S. 41.

It looks like the day of reckoning is about to arrive.

Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin announced last week there will be a public meeting next week to preview what is to come. The open house will include video displays, expected detours and information on how to drive in dual-lane roundabouts. Representatives from the city, Florida Department of Transportation and the construction contractor will be available to answer questions.

There is no arguing over whether this roundabout will be built; it’s a done deal. But as the saying also goes, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” It’s better to hear and be heard before it’s too late.