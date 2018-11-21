Two Longboat Key residents have seven more days to file paperwork declaring their intentions to run for an at-large seat on the Town Commission.

Both Randy Langley and Mike Haycock learned earlier this week their applications to run against incumbent Jim Brown had been disallowed after the filing deadline passed at noon Monday.

But because both candidates missed the deadline because of circumstances beyond their control, a provision in the town’s code was triggered that gives both Haycock and Langley an additional week to file the proper documents.

The new filing deadline is Nov. 28.

Election Day is March 19, but if three candidates are qualified to run for one seat, a primary in January will be necessary.

Incumbents George Spoll and Jack Daly do not face any challengers in their re-election bids.