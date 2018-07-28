Hawaiian time in Lakewood Ranch

On a Thursday morning, 13-year-old Sienna Zwizinksi plucked the strings of her ukulele as her 10-year-old brother, Colton, sang along to “Hallelujah” on the couch in the living room of their Country Club East home.

Colton began clapping, after they made it through the song without messing up.

“I just started learning this song like last night at like 8 p.m.,” Colton Zwizinksi said. “I usually only sing in front of my family, but I’m trying to branch out."

Sienna Zwizinksi, who started playing the ukulele of January of this year, has already been invited to play at the Moana party at the Braden River Library on July 20 and is actively looking for more places to perform. She’s might even be adding to her act by slowly teaching her brother to play.

“I love to perform and be in front of people,” Sienna Zwizinksi said.

She played Young Simba in R. Dan Nolan Middle’s production of the "Lion King Jr." last year.

“Colton is really shy," she said. "I’m outgoing and he’s introverted.”

Sienna, who is teaching her brother, has never taken a lesson before taking one class at Music Compound last month. She dropped in one on class, and though she couldn’t remember the name of the teacher, she said that she was a natural.

“What I love about ukulele is that it’s so easy to learn,” Sienna said. “Literally anyone can start playing by just picking it up or watching YouTube videos like I did.”

Sienna said she was inspired to pick up the ukulele by YouTube star Dodie Clark, who often makes covers of songs for her YouTube channel using her ukulele. She said that she fell in love with the instrument in the end because she loved its sound.

Sienna’s mother, Kristen Girouard said that she and her husband, Dale Zwizinksi, were surprised at how quickly their daughter has become proficient with the instrument.

“My husband and I love music, and we’ve always encouraged the kids to get into playing instruments or singing. Sienna has taken to that with musicals and now the ukulele, but it’s nice to see Colton strumming along or singing,” Girouard said. When Colton protested, she said, “Come on Colton, you have a beautiful voice.”

Monaca Onstad, who oversees programming for residents of Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, has invited Sienna to play ukulele at a future resident event.

"The will and determination to play — she learned on her own — is not something you find every day for a person her age," Onstad said. "She has a love for it that's adorable."

The night before Sienna played at the Moana party, Girouard said she was surprised Sienna had learned a Hawaiian song in Hawaiian called “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” to play at the party.

“I think in the future what I really want to do is either teach other kids how to play like my brother or posts covers of songs on YouTube,” Sienna said. “I love to perform. I am learning how to play the guitar and the piano, so I’m excited to be able to perform with those instruments, too.”