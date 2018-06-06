Hats off to Longboat's class of 2018

Emma Moneuse and Griffin McKee are enjoying their summers before heading to college, while Max and Jake Pettingell are gearing up for their next steps at St. Stephens.
They’ve received their diplomas and walked the stage. Whether it’s high school or college, these grads are ready for their next steps. Congrats, Class of 2018! You did it.
Emma Moneuse
Parents’ Names: JoDene and Chris Moneuse
High School: Manatee High School
College Plans: Boston University
Major/minor: Creative Writing
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: More than 450 hours in community service, Student Council president (11-12 grade), freshman and sophomore class board president, yearbook editor in chief, National English Honor Society (11-12), varsity soccer (9-12), Ocean Awareness club, Younglife Christian club (10-12) , FC Sarasota club soccer
Summer plans: Work a lot, travel as much as possible, read all the books on my shelf, and enjoy my last few months by the beach.
Dream job: Writer for "Saturday Night Live"
Proudest accomplishment: Becoming the first-ever underclassman Student Council president at Manatee High School, then being the first-ever president to serve for two years, and getting inducted into the Manatee High School Hall of Fame.
Griffin Chase McKee
Parents’ Names: Jeff and Chris McKee
High School: Pine View
College Plans: University of Florida
Major/minor: Digital Arts and Sciences
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Volunteering as a docent at Mote Marine and assistant to botanist at Selby Gardens, writing, drawing, gaming, building models and 3D modeling on the computer, travel
Summer plans: Family vacation in Orlando then off to Gainesville to start summer courses in July
Dream job: Undecided, but something in the video game industry
Proudest accomplishment: Making people smile when they hear one of my stories or jokes
Jake and Max Pettingell
Parents: Roger and Alisa Pettingell
School: St. Stephens Episcopal School (Jake grade 8, Max grade 6)
Extracurricular activities: Tennis
Next Step: Back to St. Stephens for both. High school for Jake and middle school for Max.
Dream Job: Both want to be professional tennis players