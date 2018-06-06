Hats off to Longboat's class of 2018

They’ve received their diplomas and walked the stage. Whether it’s high school or college, these grads are ready for their next steps. Congrats, Class of 2018! You did it.

Emma Moneuse is heading to Boston University in the fall.

Emma Moneuse

Parents’ Names: JoDene and Chris Moneuse

High School: Manatee High School

College Plans: Boston University

Major/minor: Creative Writing

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: More than 450 hours in community service, Student Council president (11-12 grade), freshman and sophomore class board president, yearbook editor in chief, National English Honor Society (11-12), varsity soccer (9-12), Ocean Awareness club, Younglife Christian club (10-12) , FC Sarasota club soccer

Summer plans: Work a lot, travel as much as possible, read all the books on my shelf, and enjoy my last few months by the beach.

Dream job: Writer for "Saturday Night Live"

Proudest accomplishment: Becoming the first-ever underclassman Student Council president at Manatee High School, then being the first-ever president to serve for two years, and getting inducted into the Manatee High School Hall of Fame.

Griffin Chase McKee

Griffin Chase McKee will attend the University of Florida.

Parents’ Names: Jeff and Chris McKee

High School: Pine View

College Plans: University of Florida

Major/minor: Digital Arts and Sciences

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Volunteering as a docent at Mote Marine and assistant to botanist at Selby Gardens, writing, drawing, gaming, building models and 3D modeling on the computer, travel

Summer plans: Family vacation in Orlando then off to Gainesville to start summer courses in July

Dream job: Undecided, but something in the video game industry

Proudest accomplishment: Making people smile when they hear one of my stories or jokes

Jake Pettingell is starting as a high schooler at St. Stephen's in the fall.

Max Pettingell will begin as a middle schooler at St. Stephen's in the fall.

Jake and Max Pettingell

Parents: Roger and Alisa Pettingell

School: St. Stephens Episcopal School (Jake grade 8, Max grade 6)

Extracurricular activities: Tennis

Next Step: Back to St. Stephens for both. High school for Jake and middle school for Max.

Dream Job: Both want to be professional tennis players