Harvey Milk Festival moved to JD Hamel Park

Harvey Milk Festival is back with a new location, JD Hamel Park, and even more exposure to local, regional and national artists of several mediums.

The three-day festival, now in its ninth year, offers easy access to progressive visual artwork, film, theater and music in support of LGBTQ rights.

The mission of the festival, along with honoring the legacy of Harvey Milk as one of the first openly gay Americans elected to public office, is to give exposure to emerging individuals in the music, theater and visual arts who reject discrimination and celebrate diversity. HMF uses the arts to promote equality for LGBTQ people by supporting equal rights legislation.

Schedule for the weekend:

Thursday, May 10

‘Fluid Lines’ Reception

6 p.m. at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 228-4872.

The arts — all kinds — have the power to be a catalyst for change. This is something the Harvey Milk Festival strongly believes in, and organizers are spreading their message by creating a safe, expressive space to embrace all individuals. Enjoy artwork by LGBTQ artists and allies that share a vision in equality, including Rob Demperio, Holli Combs, DANA LAAG, Kari Bunker and Greg Ferris. Exhibit runs through May 17.

Opening Night Dinner/ After Party

8 p.m. at Tsunami Sushi, 100 Central Ave. Suite 1022

Call 228-4872.

Kick off the 9th Annual Harvey Milk Festival with organizers, artists and other LGBTQ rights supporters in the community.

DVWEZ is an electronic and R&B artist from Orlando whose single, “Celebrity,” was picked for Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist. Courtesy image

Friday, May 11

‘Cultivating Space Between The Spectrum'

7 p.m. at 500 Tallevast Road

$7 advance; $12 at the door

For tickets, click here.

Call 228-4872.

This HMF evening of theater and film is a collaboration of artists who want to create a safe, diverse space to inspire local young people and show them what they’re capable of. The collective work is a collaboration between artists in Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Orlando. The lineup includes spoken word by Miss Mikey, a musical performance by Nasja Moné, movement by dancer/choreographer Lisa L. Boogie Bauford and much more. There will also be a screening of the film “Had She Never Asked Me,” a short film inspired by a Daniel J. Watts poem written in response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016. The film is a cinematic rendition of choreographer Cindy Salgado’s commissioned piece for Barton Movement, which uses the poem text as its foundation.

Friday After Party

11 p.m. at at Made Restaurant, 1990 Main St.

Call 228-4872.

Keep the party going after the HMF night of theater with a lively after party featuring drink specials and vinyl jams by DJ David Warren Curran.

SSION is the multimedia music project behind the gender bending electro-dance artist Cody Critcheloe. Courtesy image

Saturday, May 12

HMF Music

2:20 p.m. at JD Hamel Park, 2 Marina Plaza

Free

Call 228-4872.

The main event of the festival is its free concert, which features 11 local, regional and national music artists and groups pushing boundaries and supporting individuals of all genders and sexual orientations.

The lineup is as follows:

2:20 p.m. Opening Ceremony with HMF Founder and President Shannon Fortner and Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody

2:30 p.m. Sam Woolf

3:15 p.m. Divine AF

4 p.m. The Equines

4:30 p.m. Guest Speaker David Shapiro

4:45 p.m. N.E.Bodied Entertainment

5:30 p.m. Youth Antics

6:05 p.m. Keynote Speaker Ian Siljestrom, EqualityFlorida/Central Florida Safe and Healthy School coordinator

6:20 p.m Indee Killed The Pop Star

7:15 p.m Gary Lazer Eyes

8:10 p.m. Firstworld

8:50 p.m. Vigil to honor Harvey Milk

9:05 p.m. DVWEZ

10:05 p.m. Starbenders

11:05 p.m. SSION