Harry's is here to serve

Need a sandwich, a few groceries or some other essential? Harry's has you covered once again.

Harry's Continental Kitchens closed its restaurant, corner store and deli on March 23, but the latter two were set to reopen on April 15. Customers are encouraged to wear masks to the store, and disposable gloves will be available as people enter. Only a limited amount of customers will be allowed in, and social distancing markers are inside and outside.

In addition to prepared food, the curbside menu will include some fresh produce, paper products and, of course, wine to help folks through social distancing. The deli is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the market is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.