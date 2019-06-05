Harold Goldblatt

1921-2019

Harold Goldblatt of Longboat Key died June 4, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1921 in Chicago, IL and served in WWII – Army from 1942 – 1946. He retired as a psychologist from the U.S. Department of Labor at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. after 32 years of federal service.

Harold resided in Rockville, MD for 15 years prior to moving to Longboat Key with his beloved wife, Marta, in 2000.

He has been a life member of the Disabled Veteran Commanders Club since 1977 and a 23 year member of the American Legion – Post 24 – Bradenton.

Mr. Goldblatt was a member of Temple Beth Israel of Longboat Key.

He was predeceased in 2006 by his wife of 50 years and is survived by his two nieces, Gail Dunmyer and Wendy McCarrick. Services will be held at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palm Memorial Park on June 7, 2019.

Memorial Donations may be made to TideWell Hospice-Bradenton Home Team 3355 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205.

SERVICE:

Friday, June 7, 2019 10AM

Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home

at Palm Memorial Park

170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232

DONATIONS:

Memorial Donations may be made to TideWell Hospice-Bradenton Home Team

3355 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205