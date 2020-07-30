Harold A. Engelke Sr.

Harold A. Engelke Sr., age 91, passed away in Sarasota, Florida on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wiscon- sin, Harold was a resident of West Cald- well, New Jersey since 1973. In his later re- tirement years, Harold became a snowbird who spent his winters in Longboat Key, Florida. An Army veteran and a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison, Harold was an electrical engineer who worked on the space program at General Motors and at Kearfott Guidance & Navigation. He retired in 1998.

Harold was an active member of the West Essex Amateur Radio Club, the Red Cross in both Florida and New Jersey, and in the Sarasota Emergency Radio Club. He was an accomplished swimmer who always felt his best when swimming laps in the pool. Harold was a model railroad enthusi- ast and a member of RealRail in Bradenton, FL. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.

Best known for his love of family, Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Dolores (Lemerand), and their children: Claudia Moll and her husband, Joseph; Harold Jr. and his wife, Alice; and Julie Harte and her husband, Marcus. He leaves behind seven grandchildren: Eric, Jesse, Valerie, Christopher, Lauren, Aislinn and Liam, and three great-grandchildren: Lyd- ia, Riley and Rishi.

Harold was a member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Roseland, NJ and of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church in Longboat Key, FL. Due to the pandemic, Memorial Masses in celebration of Harold’s life will be held at later dates.