Hard work recognized at town hall

The town of Longboat Key celebrated its employees June 10 with a barbecue lunch at Bayfront Park. Donna Chipman received the Longevity Award for more than 35 years of service. Her first day was March 30, 1987.

Maika Arnold won the Town Manager Award; the recipient is selected by Tom Harmer.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work on great projects that will have a lasting impact on the town,” she said. “This has been a great position to have for seven-and-a-half years.”

Arnold has been a winner from the start of her tenure. In March 2015, she raced an Observer editor through traffic. Arnold was on her bike; the editor was in her car. Arnold won by 11 minutes.