Harbour Walk home tops local sales at $770,000

A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Aaron and Megan McFarland, of Bradenton, sold their home at 588 Mast Drive to Richard and Jessica Arnett, of Bradenton, for $770,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,007 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $633,100 in 2014.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5532 Arnie Loop to Terry and Carrie Boling, of Lakewood Ranch, for $665,000. Built in 2017, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 3,808 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Jean and Gerald Filipiak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7527 Mizner Reserve Court to Christina and Fitzhugh Elder, of Bradenton, for $662,500. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2006.

Kathleen Forinash, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 7274 Lismore Court to Gayle and Patrick Thompson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $430,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,100 in 2010.

Edgewater Village

Suzanne Dolecki, trustee, and Eugene Dolecki, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 8325 Sailing Loop to D. Rudy and Jane Youell, of Dublin, Ohio, for $635,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $578,600 in 2000.

Henry and Lillian Lackey, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6527 Windjammer Place to Life is a Mindset LLC for $394,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,662 square feet of living area.

Laura Dezelski, trustee, of Maple City, Mich., sold the home at 6711 Spring Moss Place to Ronald and Ruth Birch, of Alexandria, Va., for $322,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,000 in 2002.

Esplanade

Michael and Kimberly Milazzo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5003 Napoli Run to Michael Andaloro, of Pewaukee, Wis., for $543,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,427 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2016.

Pomello Park

Robert Mikulski, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7301 221st St. E., to Vaughn and Danielle Singletary, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,872 square feet of living area.

Kenwood Park

Debra Yonker sold her home at 8230 Abingdon Court to Rebecca Imperial-Hubert, trustee, of University Park, for $510,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,773 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Joseph and Monica Veto, of Jackson, Tenn., sold their home at 10619 Cheval Place to Francesco Mucci, of Lakewood Ranch, for $485,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,581 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2015.

Broadmoor Pines

Dorothy Ungarelli, trustee, sold the home at 7912 Broadmoor Pines Blvd., to David Zimmer and Beth Huston, of Sarasota, for $447,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,197 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,000 in 2003.

Watercrest

Andrew and Julie Detherage, of Zionsville, Ind., sold their Unit 301 condominium at 6350 Watercrest Way to Raja and Laxmi Rao, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2010.

Tara

Bernard Timms, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6205 Cormorant Court to Charles and Jeanne VandenBosch, of Geneva, Ill., for $425,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,500 in 2005.

Joyce Wilson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7116 Drewrys Bluff to The Cage Family Trust for $256,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2016.

GreyHawk Landing West

David and Maribel Coughran sold their home at 788 Rosemary Circle to Samuel and Susan Swetland, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,600 in 2016.

Country Creek

Lawrence and Tracy Whitlock, of Bradenton, sold their home at 410 141st Court N.E. to Margaret Berry, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,469 square feet of living area.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Terry and Sheryl Dixon sold their home at 8163 Indigo Ridge Terrace to Brandon Mott and Caitlin Hambridge, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,710 square feet of living area.

Hidden Oaks

Brian and Annette Brama sold their home at 605 130th Court N.E., to Nigel and Jacqueline O’Sullivan, of Bradenton, for $382,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2016.

Riverwalk Village

Nigel and Jacqueline O’Sullivan sold their home at 7107 Switchgrass Trail to Jeffrey and Jennifer Zych, of Lakewood Ranch, for $371,800. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,015 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2011.

Palmbrooke at River Club North

Barrett and Karen Bell, of Carrollton, Texas, sold their home at 10408 Palmbrooke Terrace to Michael and Patricia Gober, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2001.

Heritage Harbour

Deborah Cannon, of Clifton Park, N.Y., sold her home at 6459 Willowshire Way to Elizabeth and James Nelsen, of Bradenton, for $369,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2014.

Miramar Links

Gary and Judith Wetstein, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 8462 Miramar Way to Kenneth Turpin and Michael Bartok, of Lakewood Ranch, for $337,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,997 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,000 in 2016.

Mote Ranch

Isabella Lindsay sold her home at 6509 Copper Ridge Trail to Kathleen Dermody and Dawn Aitken, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,900 in 2007.

Central Park

Joseph and Lauren Brownstein sold their home at 11244 White Rock Terrace to Dianne Carr, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in 2012.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12023 Sawgrass Lake Terrace to I. Edward and Natalie Legendre, of Bradenton, for $311,200. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Chris and Bonnie Anderson and Sandi Holeman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6414 Tailfeather Way to James and Mary Gardner, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $341,700 in 2006.

Hampton Green

Gloria Case and Karen Case, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., sold their home at 6403 Berkshire Place to Taras and Donna Kochno, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,728 square feet of living area.

Harmony

Amanda and Eduardo Martinez, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11911 Brookside Drive to April Thompson, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2017.

Juan Marin and Tatiana Centeno-Marin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12302 Trailhead Drive to Daniel Squilla, of Webster, N.Y., for $258,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,500 in 2016.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Youssef Solomon and Lois Barkman-Solomon, of Bradenton, sold their Unit V-112 condominium at 7077 Fairway Bend Lane to Joseph and Patricia Smith, of Lodi, N.J., for $272,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2012.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Thomas and Mary Jo Lund, of Mauldin, S.C., sold their home at 8412 Eagle Isles Place to Vivian Zaffuto, of Bradenton, for $263,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2017.

Sonoma

Elvira Markiet and Monica Metham, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5523 Napa Drive to Kimra Olde and Gordon Olde Jr., of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,900 in 2010.

Summerfield Village

Jeffrey and Trisha Boggs, of Parrish, sold their home at 12534 Rockrose Glen to OfferPad LLC for $257,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,300 in 1999.

Stephen and Lisa Oliphant sold their home at 6212 Tupelo Trail to Sabrina Caceres and Erick Nalvarte, of Lakewood Ranch, for $245,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2007.

Greenfield Plantation

Paul and Lisa Brickley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10438 Old Grove Circle to Jairo Suarez, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,681 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2005.

Greenbrook Village

Dante and Lisa Martinez, of Forked River, N.J., sold their home at 15308 Skip Jack Loop to Jeffrey Bartlett, of Lakewood Ranch, for $254,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,600 in 2006.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Blanka Prokopova, of Reno, Nev., sold her home at 345 Beacon Harbour Loop to Wendy Brooke, of Bradenton, for $242,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,500 in 2014.

Villas of Eagle Creek

Daniel and Carol Podjan, of South Bend, Ind., sold their Unit 6222 condominium at 6222 Country Club Way to Edward Williams, of Sarasota, for $239,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,800 in 1992.

River Isles

Peter and Mary Mitchell, trustees, of Concord, N.H., sold the home at 1322 Oakleaf Blvd. to Scott Hahlen, trustee, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2016.

Arthur Sander, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4407 Lakewood Ave. to Samuel and Judy Perry, of Knoxville, Tenn., for $210,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,292 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $133,000 in 2015.

Clubside at Palm Aire

C. Lynn Tibbets, of Boston, sold her Unit 7692 condominium at 6103 Clubside Drive to Holly Bauernsmith, of McHenry, Ill., for $219,900. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,493 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2005.