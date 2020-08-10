Harbor Acres property sells for $6.1 million

A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Mitchell and Dawn Epstein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1364 Harbor Drive to Michael Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $6.1 million. Built in 1999, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $5.33 million in 2007.

SARASOTA

Bay View Heights Addition

Casa Cardenal LLC sold the home at 2610 Cardinal Place to Joseph and Ingrid Eichman, of Sarasota, for $3.2 million. Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,605 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,679,800 in 2013.

Baywood Colony Westport

Mark and Marian Kennell, trustees, sold the home at 5816 Tidewood Ave. to William Smith Jr. and Erica Lee Smith, trustees, of Sandusky, Ohio, for $1,995,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,195 square feet of living area.

Johnson Estates

Don and Elizabeth McLendon, of Aldie, Va., sold their home at 1622 Kenilworth St. to Bernard and Judy Greenhill, of Linville, N.C., for $1,838,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,058 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,762,800 in 2017.

Stillwater on the Bay

Terry and Kristina Butler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1665 Bay Harbor Lane to Roderick Gallaher, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,462,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,953 square feet of living area.

Pine Bay

Robert and Jacqueline Crisci, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1427 Pine Bay Drive to Michael Kevin Radford and Mary Patricia Phillips Radford, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 1971, it has five bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,325 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,495,000 in 2013.

Cherokee Park

Charles Turner and Kelly Cash Turner sold their home at 1620 South Drive to David John and Melissa Lee Andreychuk, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2018.

Oyster Bay Estates

Michael and Melinda Voigt, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1621 Field Road to Bruce Benson and Akemi Kanazawa, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. The first was built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,047 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2014, it has one bedroom, one bath and 651 square feet of living area.

Harbor Acres

Alejandro Manzano, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1399 Harbor Drive to Christoph Zinke and Kathrin Bodenschatz, of Hong Kong, China, for $900,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,129 square feet of living area. It sold for $865,000 in 2015.

Mark of Sarasota

Tina Nicolosi Seiter, of Ft. Myers, sold her Unit 621 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Kenneth and Sharon Merrill, of Alpharetta, Ga., for $790,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $702,500 in 2019.

One Hundred Central

Marjorie Terri Lieberman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit G-613 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to John and Delores Papa, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2016.

Corwood

Mark Bolduc and Alicia Mason Bolduc, of Sarasota, sold their home at 577 Corwood Drive to Joseph and Andrea Cano, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,450 square feet of living area. It sold for $251,400 in 2012.

Essex House

J. Bradley and Christine Houser, of Palm Harbor, sold their Unit 607 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Carolyn Stamler, trustee, of Sarasota, for $513,800. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area. It sold for $508,000 in 2019.

South Gate

Ilanit Klang-Geffre and Colin Geffre, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3348 S. Seclusion Drive to David Ryan Thompson and Ashley Rosenberg, of Tampa, for $511,500. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,184 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2019.

John Tyler and Shelagh Teresa McMurren, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 2926 Pinecrest St. to Craig Bray, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2008.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Terre Rossnagle, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3227 Pine Valley Drive to Alain and Majlinda Lufi, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,390 square feet of living area.

Renaissance

Valerian Raymond Coutinho and Mary Beth Anderson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 804 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Ronay Ak and Burcin Bozkaya, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate

William and Melanie Goddard, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3116 Post Road to Michael and Antoinette Anselmo, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,740 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Klara Smith, trustee, of Bay Village, Ohio, sold the home at 6959 Antigua Place to Bobby Wilson Jr. and Linda Schneider, of Hamilton, Ohio, for $266,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,684 square feet of living area. It sold for $82,000 in 1980.

Gulf Gate East

Teresa Noel Witalec and Jamie Marie Grabin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4371 Kingston Loop to Adam Christopher Harris, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,281 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2016.

Indian Beach

Michele Forschner Mohrmann, Richard Forschner and Pamela Thompson, trustees, of Beaufort, S.C., sold three properties at 888 42nd St. to Indian Beach Compound LLC for $350,000. The first property was built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,137 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. The third property was built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. They sold for $195,000 in 1996.

Brookside

Steven and Theresa Robinson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2661 Bryce Lane to Miranda and Glenn Darling, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,903 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,400 in 1992.

Gulf Gate Woods

Robert and Lisa McAndrew, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 7428 Dickens Drive to Carl and Susan Jenks, of Sarasota, for $339,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,228 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2016.

Colonial Terrace

Rubert Velasquez and Katherine Duenas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2820 Concord St. to J. Matthew Urquhart and Kathleen McGuire Urquhart, of London, United Kingdom, for $336,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2019.

Sunnyside Park

Laurie Dee Pike, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2280 Sunnyside Place to Ashlyn Falahee, of Sarasota, for $330,600. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,473 square feet of living area. It sold for $114,000 in 1999.

First Addition to Vamo

Victor Navarro and Marta Beatriz Pizzini sold their home at 1769 Rita St. to Steven Salomon and Kim Tram Xuan Salomon, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $52,000 in 2010.

Homecroft

Ronald Solem, of Seattle, sold his home at 3468 Clarinda St. to Clair and Mary Jane Garman, of Manheim, Pa., for $327,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 678 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,500 in 2018.

Homelands Development Corp.

Luciana Paulo Ferreira, of Sao Paolo, Brazil, sold her home at 2302 Hyde Park St. to Brittany and Maximillian Pellegrino, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,500 in 2016.

Shadow Lakes

John Fischer-Nordstrom, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3311 Mayflower St. to Alexa Davis, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,637 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2017.

Flora-Villa

Thomas John Scharfenstein, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3192 Peachtree St. to Nicholas and Meylin Nicolo-Gill, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,464 square feet of living area. It sold for $111,000 in 1998.

Indian Beach Highlands

Mary Dunn sold her home at 823 40th St. to Maria Brigham, of Sarasota, for $286,300. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 876 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,000 in 1997.

Golf Estates

Foxworth and Ay Lee Troy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4305 Iola Drive to Joseph Pablo and Lauren Aguilera, of Sarasota, for $268,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It sold for $90,000 in 2013.

Poms Park

Frank Poot, of The Netherlands, sold the home at 2233 Bay St. to Celso Rodriguez, of Sarasota, for $267,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,723 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 2013.

Grove Lawn

Phuc Letan Pham and Faith Elizabeth Stutzman sold their home at 2024 Hyde Park St. to Elmes Stat Ventures LP for $260,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2019.

The Uplands

Martin Scherer, of Sarasota, sold his home at 554 Poincianna Drive to Danielle Jensen, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,466 square feet of living area. It sold for $143,500 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Next One Homes LLC sold the home at 5516 Contento Drive to Michael and Nicole Kent, of Berwyn, Pa., for $1,085,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,478 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in February.

Guillermo Segredo, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 5582 Cape Aqua Drive to Peter Dale Bridges Kline and Sherri Sommer Kline, of Hinsdale, Ill., for $675,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,002 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1991.

Bell Mar of Siesta Key

4 Street LLC sold the Unit B condominium at 1030 Crescent St. to Jeffrey and Melissa Rodino, of Bristol, Ind., for $1.05 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in April.

Crescent Arms

Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the Unit 704-S condominium at 6312 Midnight Pass Road to Theresa Schiefer, of Dallas, for $775,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2003.

Sands of Siesta

John Robinson, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1 condominium at 604 Beach Road to Kristina McGovern, trustee, of Sarasota, for $737,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area.

Siesta Key Properties of Ralph S. Twitchell

Joan Lennon, trustee, of Port Charlotte, sold the home at 4851 Ocean Blvd. to Gerard Nahum, of Carrboro, N.C., for $689,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,942 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,000 in 2014.

Whispering Sands

Margery Bradford Tate sold the Unit 605 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Sean and Rebecca Lynn Marler, of Pasadena, Md., for $677,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2003.

Island House

Valarie Drury, of Callicoon, N.Y., sold her Unit 16 condominium at 6150 Midnight Pass Road to Jason and Lisa Swett, of Rutland, Vt., for $615,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2010.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Karen Nelson, of Palmyra, Pa., sold her Unit 102 condominium at 6204 Midnight Pass Road to David Templin, of Edwards, Ill., for $590,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2000.

Jamaica Royale

Richard James Thorps, trustee, of Newton, Iowa, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Gr5 Properties LLC for $522,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $53,500 in 1977.

Midnight Cove II

Robin and Monica Lawrence, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 212 condominium at 1800 Cove II Place to Theodore and Julie Meehan, of Orland Park, Ill., for $425,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2010.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Paul Porceddu, trustee, of Chattanooga, Tenn., sold the Unit 609 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Sara Ven Remodeling LLC for $259,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 1987.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Iraida Dizer, of Westport, Conn., sold her home at 4858 Sabal Lake Circle to Sherif and Vivian Iskander, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,331 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2008.

Michelle Porcelli, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4876 Sabal Lake Circle to Jason and Carol Scott, of Sarasota, for $442,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,800 in 1999.

The Country Club of Sarasota

3713 Torrey Pines Inc. sold the home at 3713 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Grant Stuart Beatt, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,689 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,900 in 2000.

The Hamptons

Charles and Judith Hoover, of Nokomis, sold their home at 6267 Sturbridge Court to Heather Deyrieux, of Sarasota, for $397,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2006.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Ralph and Carol Neller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8736 Trattoria Terrace to Thomas and Terry Ann Nissly, of Sarasota, for $386,900. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,700 in 2015.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

John and Teresa Ditmyer, trustees, of Belleair, sold the Unit 901 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Michael Kiley, of Osprey, for $900,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2016.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Ronald and Marna Westphal sold their home at 266 Lookout Point Drive to William and Kathleen Aeschliman, of Osprey, for $900,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $597,900 in 2001.

Equity Trust Co. sold the home at 1535 Southbay Drive to Stephanie and Donald Donnelly, of Osprey, for $475,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,896 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2008.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Gary and Karen Whetsel, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 6402 condominium at 6100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Robert Keller, trustee, of Osprey, for $735,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2005.

Oaks II

Katherine Smith and David and Marjorie Smith, of Osprey, sold their home at 551 Eagle Watch Lane to Kristine Juall, of Osprey, for $670,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $471,500 in 2013.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Ronald Rueter and Karen Rueter, trustees, sold the home at 1065 Scherer Way to Glenn William and Margaret Maher-Williams, trustees, of Osprey, for $644,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2018.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit B-404 condominium at 260 Hidden Bay Drive to Mark and Jane Moderhack, of Summerville, S.C., for $589,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,950 square feet of living area.

Rivendell

John Howlett, of Osprey, sold his home at 763 Fordingbridge Way to Keitha Lackey, of Osprey, for $405,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,062 square feet of living area. It sold for $246,900 in 2002.

Mildred Horne, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 542 Meadow Sweet Circle to Katherine Smith and David Smith, of Osprey, for $335,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,883 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,900 in 2000.

Sorrento Shores

Dean Harloff, trustee, of Lake Placid, sold the home at 423 Cezanne Drive to Jason Rottiers, of Clarkston, Mich., for $350,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Blackburn Harbor Waterfront Villas

William Salmeri, of Englewood, sold his Unit 1102 condominium at 1102 Jessie harbor Drive to Kristine Davis, of Osprey, for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area. It sold for $316,000 in 2016.

Bay Street Village

Paul Joseph and Rebecca Lucille Piazza and Peter Piazza, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 164 Explorer Drive to Robert and Jolene Barton, of Loveland, Ohio, for $258,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,400 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Wesley Oliver and Mary Ellen Fritz, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 2125 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Ward Whitney Reinkoester and Paige Mackert Reinkoester, of Nokomis, for $775,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,248 square feet of living area.

Laurel Villa

James Bruce and Dina Dallas, of Au Gres, Mich., sold their home at 209 Blackburn Road to James Goodwin Jr. and Suzanne Fetzer Goodwin, of Nokomis, for $440,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,283 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2015.

Sorrento East

Feyco Homes & Rentals LLC sold the home at 119 Sa Vinci Drive to Roy Fazio and Tamara Lindsay, of Broomfield, Colo., for $345,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,716 square feet of living area. It sold for $181,700 in 2017.

Don McVey sold his home at 121 Van Dyck Drive to Peter Sharp, of Centennial, Colo., for $252,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,854 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1988.

Havana Heights

John and Sharon Murray, of Venice, sold their home at 300 Islamorada Drive to Richard Carl and Cynthia Jean Viola, of Estero, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $236,700 in 2004.

The Limes

Melissa and Robert Smith, of Banner Elk, N.C., sold their home at 320 Citrus Drive to Paul and Dawn Damico, of Nokomis, for $299,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,000 in 2014.