A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. CCW Holdings 1435 LLC and Chad Cooper Williams and Nicole Williams, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1423 Hillview Drive to Danny Fast, of Sarasota, for $17.5 million. Built in 2005, it has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 11,588 square feet of living area. It sold for $7,287,500 in 2007.

SARASOTA

Oyster Bay Estates

Edward and Randi McCurdy, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1423 S. Lake Shore Drive to Hillary Steele, trustee, of Sarasota, for $5.5 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.7 million in 2021.

Top-sellers around the region SIESTA KEY: $1.12 million Ocean Beach Steven Fox, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4634 Higel Ave. to M&J Pham Development LLC for $1,125,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,632 square feet of living area. It sold for $36,000 in 1977. PALMER RANCH: $1.02 million Silver Oak William Letzing and Barbara Letzing, trustees, of N. Potomac, Maryland, sold the home at 9028 Wildlife Loop to Stacey and Mark Riecks, of Sarasota, for $1.02 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,134 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2016. OSPREY: $934,000 Park Trace Estates Karin Costa, of New York City, sold the home at 352 Park Trace Blvd. to Rico Tee, trustee, of Osprey, for $934,700. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2013.

Condominium on the Bay

Wendy LaGuardia, trustee, Peter Larson and Mildred Larson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 617 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Aleene Marie Crognale, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2,965,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,100 in 2020.

Kevin McCarty and Beverly Bailey, of Tallahassee, sold their Unit 1806 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Jaclyn Brunckhorst, of Nokomis, for $1,188,300. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $88,500 in 2004.

Lewis Combs

TCMAX LLC sold two properties at 1659 Hawthorne St. to Side of the Mesa LLC for $2.45 million. The first property was built in 1940, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,958 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1940, it has one bedroom, one bath and 840 square feet of living area. They sold for $1,626,000 in 2021.

Poma

Elzbieta Wozniak, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1604 Pocatello St. to Alexander and Kristina Khersonski, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 1999.

Embassy House

Jeffrey and Nikki Sedacca, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH-1 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Sarasota Properties LLC for $2,175,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,435,000 in 2021.

Phillippi Gardens

Elena Marie Jones and Cory Zarem, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2127 Lusitania Drive to Potter Land Co. LLC for $2.1 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,870 square feet of living area. It sold for $960,000 in 2018.

Hansen

Mag Properties Inc. sold the home at 4013 Red Rock Lane to Christopher and Kim Lane, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,844 square feet of living area.

Doris Jane Lutz and Janine Lutz, trustee, of Cape Coral, sold the home at 1411 Quail Drive to Brandon David Konkel and Courtney Renae Konkel, of Bradenton, for $1.3 million. Built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,537 square feet of living area.

Matheny

Jeffrey and Corey Anne Talbot, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1740 Prospect St. to John Daniel Jones and Megan Christopher Jones, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 1949, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,723 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2013.

Morton Terrace

Peter and Marcia Christ, of New Hartford, Connecticut, sold their home at 1694 Floyd St. to Andrew Wilson Benfer and Stephanie Ann Seliskar, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,988 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2012.

McClellan Park

Pamela Gross sold the home at 2332 McClellan Parkway to Marcelo and Jennifer Vito, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,018 square feet of living area. It sold for $508,000 in 2013.

Lake Park

Denise Carbone, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1719 Shoreland Drive to M&J Pham Development LLC for $1,025,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,568 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2014.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Aeir Properties LLC sold the home at 1844 Mid Ocean Circle to Kyle and Kristi Crocker, of Sarasota, for $699,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,937 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2021.

Siesta Pointe

Stafford and Linda Starcher, of Sarasota, sold their Unit A4 condominium at 8913 Duval Lane to Roy Stephen Teresky and Roseann Murphy, of Sarasota, for $637,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It sold for $586,100 in 2007.

Town House

Stacey Elizabeth Addams, of Osprey, sold her Unit 2 condominium at 495 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $630,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 879 square feet of living area. It sold for $67,000 in 1991.

Lisa Sebastian, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 4 condominium at 495 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $630,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 879 square feet of living area. It sold for $278,000 in 2008.

Diane Thomas, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 3 condominium at 495 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $625,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 879 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,000 in 1992.

Roger Parenti and Amy Tirbbey, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 5 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $620,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2017.

Ronald Stanish and Kenneth McMillen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit A condominium at 449 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $600,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 914 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2020.

Mollie Nelson Holland, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1 condominium at 495 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $600,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 879 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2021.

Golden Gate 449 LLC sold the Unit E condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $568,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 914 square feet of living area. It sold for $192,000 in 2013.

Matthew Flynn, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 10 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $550,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $178,000 in 2013.

David Votaw, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $535,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $96,000 in 1998.

Timothy Rice, of Seattle, sold his Unit 7 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $515,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2021.

Steven Martinucci, of Sarasota, sold the Unit F condominium at 449 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $514,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 728 square feet of living area. It sold for $192,500 in 2015.

Eileen Burke, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 8 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $510,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $61,500 in 1994.

Brian Harvey, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 9 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $510,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $128,800 in 2012.

Brian Harvey, of Sarasota, sold his Unit C condominium at 449 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $510,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 712 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,000 in 2013.

Mary Hale, of Sarasota, sold her Unit H condominium at 449 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $508,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 720 square feet of living area. It sold for $207,500 in 2016.

K DOC Retirement LLC sold the Unit 6 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $500,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2021.

Eileen Burke, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 11 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to WSR – GGP LLC for $500,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $71,000 in 1999.

Hudson Park

Mark and Julie Goddard, of Davidson, North Carolina, sold their home at 2403 Browning St. to Keatto LLC for $585,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $65,000 in 1996.

Grovelawn

Scott Belden, of Englewood, sold the home at 2071 Wisteria St. to One Wisteria LLC for $575,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,339 square feet of living area. It sold for $23,000 in 1969.

Gulf Gate Woods

Lynn Lyons, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7234 Bounty Drive to Anthony Ledford and Richard Campbell, of Lexington, North Carolina, for $520,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,000 in 2004.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Towers

Phillip and Valarie Hutchens sold their Unit 6-B condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to John and Suzanne Washburn, of Winter Park, for $900,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2010.

Fisherman’s Cove

Todd Jeffery Plesko and Brenda Suzanne Plesko, of Apollo Beach, sold their Unit 109-B condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Stephen John Belgrave and Debra Jean Belgrave, of Sarasota, for $795,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2018.

Villa Navarra

Robert and Deborah Greiner, of Cazenovia, New York, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 137 Avenida Messina to Douglas Bailey, of Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for $695,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $65,000 in 1983.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

Patrick and Charlotte Emerson sold their home at 8398 Cypress Hollow Drive to Walter Philips, trustee, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,855 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2003.

Turtle Rock

Barbara Burns, of Valrico, sold her home at 7960 Meadow Rush Loop to Joseph Charles Hrin and Mary Anne Eleanor Hrin, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,197 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2001.

Hamptons

Leonard and Darasy Giarrano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5074 Flagstone Drive to Sylvia Dell’ Armi and Silvia Cuervo, of Venice, for $609,400. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,050 square feet of living area. It sold for $152,500 in 2016.

Gordon and Jean Trotter, of Catonsville, Maryland, sold their home at 6234 Sturbridge Court to Roberta Harriet Cherry and Jeffrey Abbott Thompson, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Wellington Chase

Joseph Davis, Temporary Guardian, sold the home at 4946 Oldham St. to Giovanna Scognamiglio Lovelace, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,226 square feet of living area. It sold for $187,500 in 1999.

Promenade Estates

Alexey Ivanov and Zhanna Ivanova, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12711 Night View Drive to Ian Christian Klotz, of Bend, Oregon, for $555,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in May.

Hammock Preserve

Gary Schneberger sold the home at 12224 Marsh Pointe Road to Paul and Penelope Konstatilakis, of Easton, Massachusetts, for $550,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2020.

Villagewalk

Kent McDaniel, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8120 Cardena Lane to Colonial 5868 LLC for $510,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2017.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Charles and Elena Daley, trustees, of Venice, sold the Unit 703 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Geoffrey White, of Osprey, for $850,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Merrily Smith, of Macomb, Michigan, sold her home at 615 Crane Prairie Way to Tamara and Aleksandar Andelkovic, of Osprey, for $700,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,269 square feet of living area.

Isles of Sarasota

Judith Wightman and Nicholas Matejuk, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5822 Benevento Drive to Pavel and Nadezhda Volovik, of Battle Ground, Washington, for $646,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2011.

Esther Borsuk sold the home at 11806 Fiore Lane to Christine Koury, of Sarasota, for $621,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2018.

Rivendell

Carolyn Kenney, of Osprey, sold her home at 733 Crane Prairie Way to Beverly Coleman, of Champaign, Illinois, for $630,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,789 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2018.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Martha Louise Dexter and Martha Dexter Rebello, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, sold their home at 4178 Westbourne Circle to Jason Kaminsky and Lisa Andrews-Kaminsky, of St. Louis, for $550,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,981 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2002.