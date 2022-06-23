A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Carol Bruno, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1373 Harbor Drive to Kenneth Bond Jr., of Sarasota, for $5.3 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,866 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.35 million in 2021.

Top Sales SIESTA KEY Siesta Cove James Protigal and Melissa Glantz Protigal, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5215 Siesta Cove Drive to Enriqueto Rey, of Niles, Michigan, for $2.6 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,875,000 in 2007. PALMER RANCH Wildwood Acres Michael Cole, of Venice, sold two properties at 6677 Mandarin Road to Steve and Faith Zenker, of Sarasota, for $1,685,000. The first property was built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,163 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1994, it has one bedroom, one bath and 528 square feet of living area. OSPREY Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club Suzanne Laham and Brian Quinlan, of E. Falmouth, Massachusetts, sold their home at 1216 Flying Bridge Lane to Jon Marti, trustee, of Warren, Pennsylvania, for $2,191,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,981 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2012. NOKOMIS Calusa Lakes Genevieve Dickinson, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, sold the home at 2024 White Feather Lane to Joanne Miller, of Nokomis, for $849,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,881 square feet of living area. It sold for $549,500 in 2005.

SARASOTA

The Tower Residences

William Zwick, trustee, and Efterpi Zwick, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 706 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Thomas and Ursula Sanne, of Chicago, for $2.7 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,799 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in 2016.

Desota Park

Kenneth and Teresa Schwab, trustees, of Ozark, Missouri, sold the home at 1959 Hibiscus St. to Francine Webb, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2,625,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,435,000 in 2020.

Deborah O’Brien and Cynthia Angel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1872 Hibiscus St. to Gregory and Cynthia Pfeifer, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,730 square feet of living area.

Poinsettia Park

Richard and Amy Schwartz sold their home at 1935 Magnolia St. to Jason and Sarah Loomis, of Sarasota, for $2,515,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,351 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.23 million in 2020.

Holiday Harbor

William Breda Jr. and Angelyn Partridge Breda, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7820 Holiday Drive to William Mark Sparks Jr. and Stephanie Lynette Sparks, of Sarasota, for $1,385,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,184 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2013.

1350 Main Residential

Jeremy Nelson and Richard Corey, of Charleston, West Virginia, sold their Unit 1010 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Ted and Sandra Stuckey, of Macon, Georgia, for $1,165,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $819,000 in 2021.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 423 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Cheryl Krumholz, of Sarasota, for $940,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,790 square feet of living area. It sold for $558,500 in 2014.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 803 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Genevieve Krumm, of Sarasota, for $676,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $578,000 in 2018.

Citrus Residences

Citrus Residences Inc. sold the Units 305 and 306 condominiums at 555 N. Orange Ave. to Mary Ann Wilde, trustee, of Sarasota, for $935,800. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,913 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2021.

South Gate

Brian Loebker, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2409 Tanglewood Drive to Autumn McConnell and Joshua Haas, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $217,000 in 2015.

Plat of Sarasota

Nancy Beavers and Gerald Fleit, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1919 Laurel St. to Ronald and Adrienne Watts, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $424,000 in 2015.

La Linda Terrace

Damm LLC sold the home at 2283 Hillview St. to Noelle Strogoff, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,023 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 2008.

The Landings Treehouse

Matthew Greer Brittain, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 51 condominium at 1460 Landings Circle to John Franklin Baker and Kelli Andrews Baker, of Clarksburg, Maryland, for $660,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2021.

Shadow Lakes

Eric and Allison Hutchinson sold their home at 6308 Lilac Place to DA-FS-Lilac LLC for $620,500. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,548 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate

Patricia Chechak sold her home at 2431 Bispham Road to Dianne and James Lewis, of Rocky River, Ohio, for $579,900. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,387 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2006.

Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2449 Breakwater Circle to Matthew Eshoo and Bridget Riley, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,726 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2021.

Gulf Gate Woods

Kathryn Nilsson Reichert, trustee, sold the home at 7354 Biltmore Drive to Long Duy Pham, of Chesterfield, Virginia, for $579,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,989 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2003.

Gulf Gate Manor

Linda Torres sold the home at 2627 Terry Lane to Djamshed Mamashev, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,848 square feet of living area. It sold for $206,500 in 2003.

Valencia Terrace

Francis John Budryk, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1268 16th St. to Scott Catania, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2021.

Akin Acres

Edward Meredith sold his home at 2101 Goldenrod St. to Christopher and Leah Andrews, of Sarasota, for $511,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,077 square feet of living area. It sold for $82,000 in 2012.

SIESTA KEY

Gulf and Bay Club

Rebecca Griffin, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Charles Mark Roberson and Carla Deann Roberson, of Newbern, Tennessee, for $1.7 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2000.

Dolphin Bay

Richard and Janet Witte sold their Unit 402 condominium at 1280 Dolphin Bay Way to Anthony and Deborah Fiore, of Islip, New York, for $1,525,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,042 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2021.

Horizons West

A.J.M. Rentals LLC sold the Unit 208 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to White Sands Investments Inc. for $1,425,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,075,000 in 2021.

Whispering Sands

Lisa Lentini, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 903 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Cheryl Cunningham and Chester Parson, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, for $1,405,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2017.

Sarah Goodwin Robinson, trustee, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 225 Hourglass Way to Deborah Lambeth, of Sarasota, for $699,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2012.

Siesta Breakers

Josephine Falkner, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 315 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Archie Investments LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,500 in 1980.

Casarina

Christine Supino-Rieger, of Red Bank, New Jersey, sold the Unit 406 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Russell Domenic Clinton and Neide Fabri Clinton, of Dennis Massachusetts, for $1,026,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2004.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Kristin Mattson and Michael Mattson, trustees, of Chanhassen, Minnesota, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 5912 Midnight Pass Road to Amy Lynn Vanderhoof and Joseph Thomas Spadaro, of Le Roy, New York, for $900,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2012.

Seashell

Sea Shell 304 Ltd. sold the Unit 304 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Bortins Enterprises LLC for $800,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2008.

Turtle Bay

Michael Well, trustee, of Lawrence, Kansas, sold the Unit 107A condominium at 8701 Midnight Pass Road to Matthew Christopher Well and Amy Call Well, of McLean, Virginia, for $800,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,922 square feet of living area. It sold for $196,000 in 1981.

Midnight Cove II

Thomas Tugend and Colleen Pero, of Dublin, Ohio, sold their Unit 310 condominium at 1700 Cove II Place to Old Derby LLC for $650,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2000.

Timothy and Diane Young, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 610 condominium at 1400 Cove II Place to Mark and Lisa Carlson, of Orchard Park, New York, for $645,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,000 in 2013.

The Anchorage

Don Shane, trustee, of W. Bend, Wisconsin, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to William Drees and Teresa Rubins, of Dayton, Ohio, for $620,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2019.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Michael Shawn Stuart and Jennifer Stuart, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5835 Palmer Ranch Parkway to Marc and Angela Schemel, of Valparaiso, Indiana, for $1,425,000. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $551,900 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

Maharanie Joseph, of Stockbridge, Georgia, sold her home at 4938 Sabal Lake Circle to Robert and Heather Schiederer, of Rogers, Arkansas, for $795,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,559 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2017.

Hammock Preserve

Joseph Tutsch, trustee, of Jamestown, Rhode Island, sold the home at 12404 Golden Sage Drive to James Sequeira and Mariana Sequeria, trustees, of E. Providence, Rhode Island, for $765,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,850 square feet of living area. It sold for $521,700 in 2021.

Isles of Sarasota

Marianne Lilly, of Seminole, sold her home at 11798 Fiore Lane to Devine Holdings LLC for $684,200. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $483,900 in 2006.

James and Charlotte Simmons sold their home at 5914 Benevento Drive to Terry Black, trustee, of Sarasota, for $641,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2006.

Judy Gomez, of Battlefield, Missouri, sold the home at 2002 Burgos Drive to M. June Regan, trustee, of Aurora, Colorado, for $625,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,000 in 2012.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Charles and Catherine Cella, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2601 condominium at 4481 Cinnamon Drive to Timothy McClain, trustee, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2018.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Michelle Lea Andrews, of Wimauma, sold her home at 8662 Palmer Park Circle to Lindsey and Jason Mintz, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $283,300 in 2019.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Kwok Wah Tsui and Celia Lau sold their home at 8904 Whitemarsh Ave. to Timothy and Kathleen Joness, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,002 square feet of living area. It sold for $371,000 in 2013.

Garden Homes at Esplanade

Ronald and Geri Silber, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1-101 condominium at 5420 Cicerone St. to George Babits, of Ontario, Canada, for $539,500. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,900 in 2019.

Villagewalk

Elwood Welch, of Barre, Vermont, sold his home at 5852 Helicon Place to Debra Cleveland, of Geneva, New York, for $525,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2014.

OSPREY

Palms at Casey Key

Frank Cianciotta and Karen Innamorato, of Sun City Center, sold their home at 4413 Conchfish Lane to Maximiliano Merino and Tara Bergstrom-Merino, of Osprey, for $862,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,100 in 2018.

Sorrento Villas

Kevin and Cheryl Stoehr and Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Kevin Stoehr IRA, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 118 condominium at 118 Villa Drive to Charles and Valerie Telfair, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,411 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2020.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

James and Kathleen Steen, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 1195 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Wendy Higgins, of Atlanta, for $750,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,250 square feet of living area.

Laurel Woodlands

Bay to Gulf Holdings LLC sold the home at 1106 Hoover St. to Richard Swearing and Maria Duryee, of Nokomis, for $670,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,991 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1998.

Laurel Villa

Sylvia Kelley, trustee, and Peter DeBlasis, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1440 Pearl St. to Bradford and Jessica Hurley, of Nokomis, for $610,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,000 in 1979.