Harbor Acres home sells for $9.85 million

A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Margaret Wise, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1233 Hillview Drive to Cross Street Real Estate Services LLC, trustee, for $9.85 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,875,000 in 1999.

SARASOTA

Tessera

John Clark, of Galien, Mich., and Doreen D’Andrea, trustee, of Cresskill, N.J., sold the Unit 61 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to Marilyn Shuman, of Longboat Key, for $1.95 million. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2011.

Sesame Acres

Samuel and Blair Williamson and Carroll and Kate Williamson, of Brookline, Mass., sold their home at 2519 Sesame St. to Eric and Aliene Miller, of Sarasota, for $859,000. Built in 1975, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,715 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $715,000 in 2016.

Bayview

Dana Spencer and Gail Hustedde, of Portland, Ore., sold their home at 1640 Wisconsin Lane to Jordan Miller, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2009.

Bay Haven

Larry Willets and Judith Rosenblum, of Sarasota, sold their home at 904 Virginia Drive to Robert Bartlett, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., for $690,000. Built in 1941, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $587,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 210 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Loraine Brickman, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $542,000 in 2017.

Harbor House West

Patricia Kelly, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 53 condominium at 226 Golden Gate Point to Christine Jarmul, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1981.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Mark Blair, of Bryn Mawr, Pa., sold the Unit 404 condominium at 5430 Eagles Point Circle to Norman and Janet Watson, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 1996.

Sarasota Bay Park

Christopher Domschke, of Golden, Colo., and Michael Sprague, of Cary, Ill., sold their home at 2307 Alameda Ave. to John Feeney, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,500 in 1992.

Essex House

Patricia Rossi, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 605 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert and Cynthia Bernardin, of Evansville, Ind., for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $45,500 in 1974.

Plat of Sarasota

David Groom II, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1290 Fourth St. to Robert and Jeffrey Flowers, of Franklin, Tenn., for $400,000. Built in 1939, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area.

Hansen

Theresa Valenti and Michael Harris, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1800 Hansen St. to William Kohler, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $17,400 in 1974.

Gulf Gate East

Connie Bryant and Jessica Fritz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6932 Easton Way to Catherine Forest, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Monticello

Steven Davis, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 2124 Montclair Drive to Ashley and Kyle Cafiero, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,864 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate Woods

Paul and Heather Anacki, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2934 Captiva Way to James Spadaro, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,787 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2010.

Gulf Gate

Turquoise Waters LLC sold the home at 6604 Glades Way to Thomas and Donna Scott, of Carlton, Ore., for $275,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,417 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2016.

Gregory and Jill Crabill, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2536 Gulf Gate Drive to Sarasota County for $272,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2008.

Akin Acres

Airavlak LLC sold the home at 2134 Rose St. to Jun Bong Cho, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,600 in 2011.

SIESTA KEY

Riegel’s Landing

Gary and Ann Olson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5721 Riegels Point Road to David and Josephine Isbell, of Fenton, Mich., for $1.4 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,217 square feet of living area.

Siesta Properties Inc.

Frank and Nancy Blood, of Philadelphia, sold their home at 7259 Turnstone Road to Brian and Tatiana Hudson, of Sarasota, for $1.33 million. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2001.

Crystal Sands

Martin Wieland, Personal Representative, of Bloomington, Ill., Michael Boylan, of Venice, and Glenn Boylan, of Deluth, Ga., sold their Unit 405 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Stephen Wickens, trustee, of Lansing, Mich., for $1.3 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,500 in 1988.

Siesta Beach

Michael and Renee Amoroso, of Oceanport, N.J., sold their home at 4789 Higel Ave. to Paul and Jacqueline Hayt, of Port Washington, N.Y., for $1,285,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.21 million in 2017.

Primo and Ruth Bader, trustees, sold the home at 4963 Oxford Drive to Gerald Twombly and Faith McCormack, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 1999.

The Anchorage

Charles Radcliffe and Herve Verhoosel, of Winchester, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 211 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to The Parking Co. for $635,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,358 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2016.

Siesta Harbor

Michael and Rita Mastandrea, of Melbourne, sold their Unit 55 condominium at 1257 S. Portofino Drive to Richard O’Toole, of Sarasota, for $337,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,500 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Claire Kostopoulos, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4055 Losillias Drive to Laurel Commons LLC for $930,000. Built in 1988, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5313 Greenbrook Drive to Wade and Paula Tucker, of Sarasota, for $929,800. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,279 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5320 Greenbrook Drive to Lorry Amatuzio, of Sarasota, for $820,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,273 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5709 Wild Sage Circle to Heather Buinicki, of Sarasota, for $518,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,486 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Jack Sperling and Judith Kiersky, trustees, of Santa Fe, N.M., sold the home at 5695 Ferrara Drive to James and Lisa Willott, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,900 in 2013.

Margaret Lang, trustee, of Kings Mountain, N.C., sold the home at 7622 Pesaro Drive to Scott Ketteman and Christine Tringali, of Kenmore, N.Y., for $332,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2013.

Gerald and Anne Governile, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8874 Etera Drive to Jack Sperling, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2017.

Turtle Rock

Ronald and Rose Thomas, trustees, of Blacklick, Ohio, sold the home at 8383 Nice Way to Elizabeth Colombo, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,876 square feet of living area.

Stonebridge

Frank Maggio Jr., of Bradenton, sold his home at 7504 Ridge Road to Thanh Thien Duong and Si Chi Le, of Waite Park, Minn., for $305,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2007.

OSPREY

Bay Pointe Vista

Richard and Dwayne Tallman, of Venice, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 242 Hidden Bay Drive to John and Rosemarie Chicvak, of Glen Cove, N.Y., for $515,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2010.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Sharon McNally, of Suwanee, Ga., sold her home at 1452 Seafarer Drive to Gregory and Jill Crabill, of Osprey, for $432,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 1997.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Elizabeth Yost, trustee, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Jerald and Elizabeth Lavin, of Osprey, for $415,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $561,000 in 2004.

Rivendell

Steven and Susan Seidor, of Osprey, sold their home at 1011 Oak Meadow Lane to Michael and Ann Francis, of Penfield, N.Y., for $377,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2018.

Lake Vista II

Robert and Kathy Schwartz, trustees, of Whitehouse, Ohio, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 223 Hidden Bay Drive to James and Monika Hendershot, of Venice, for $340,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,515 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Larry and Liana Brosious, of Franklin, N.C., sold their home at 411 Signorelli Drive to Lora Moringstar and Richard Moyer, of Nokomis, for $355,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,774 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,000 in 2005.

Falcon Trace at Calusa Lakes

Robin and Ann Scott, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 2309 Falcon Trace Lane to Terry and Diane Baumeister, of Nokomis, for $275,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,600 in 1997.