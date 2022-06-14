A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Merle and Patricia Butler sold their home at 1486 Hillview Drive to Benjamin Max Curren and Genia Ryan Curren, trustees, of Sarasota, for $9,342,200. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 8,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $7.5 million in 2012.

Top Sales SIESTA KEY Marina Del Sol Catherine Mott, trustee, sold the Unit EP-1 condominium at 1310 Old Stickney Point Road to Todd Vannucci, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2010. PALMER RANCH Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch David and Diane Piper, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, sold their home at 8716 Bellussi Drive to Nicholas Tzaneteas, trustee, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,700 in 2017. OSPREY Oaks II Bernice Singleton and George Singleton, trustees, of Alton, New Hampshire, sold the home at 905 Mac Ewen Drive to Brian Degustino, trustee, of Osprey, for $3.5 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 7,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2013. NOKOMIS Sorrento South Frank and Diane Iorio, of North Port, sold their home at 417 Murillo Drive to David and Lisa Uzzel, of Nokomis, for $1.15 million. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2005.

SARASOTA

San Remo Estates

Christopher Quinn and Reyna Rosanna Quinn, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3631 San Remo Terrace to Donald Patterson, of Sarasota, for $7 million. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,705 square feet of living area.

The Condominium on the Bay

Alexsandra Fisher-Coles, of Rockport, Maine, sold her Unit 509 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Marvin and Dorothy Rubinstein, of Warren, New Jersey, for $2.15 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,900 in 2011.

One Watergate

Raymond Joseph Helkowski, trustee, of Syosset, New York, sold the Unit PH-D condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to AP Building of Sarasota LLC for $1,525,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It sold for $780,000 in 2005.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Klaus and Joan Nimptsch, trustees, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 5450 Eagles Point Circle to Jimmy and Barbara Shirley, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,937 square feet of living area. It sold for $677,500 in 2000.

Palm Avenue Villas

Diane Heydt, trustee, of Read Heydt, of Sarasota, sold the home at 523 S. Palm Ave. to William and Jane Knapp, of Bellport, New York, for $1.4 million. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,919 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 2010.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Judith Sullivan, of Rye, New York, sold her home at 2426 Vaccaro Drive to William and Cynthia Heringer, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,000 in 2018.

South Highland

Caldwell Investments LLC sold the home at 1805 Ivanhoe St. to Harold and Jila Tabaie, of Parrish, for $1.13 million. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,441 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2020.

Bay Plaza

Dixie Lee, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 701 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Donald Warren Vose Jr. and Anne Vose, of Sarasota, for $1,100,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,901 square feet of living area. It sold for $567,000 in 2014.

The 101

Christopher Brown and Robert and Linda Long, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 8-F condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to 101 Tower LLC for $900,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,390 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2015.

1350 Main Residential

Marilyn Helfenbein, of Oakham, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Ronald Shugar, trustee, of Sarasota, for $895,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2013.

Phillippi Landings

Harold and Linda Miller, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to Christopher Cogan, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $823,700 in 2006.

Frank Pritchard Subdivision

Emily Meara Fairchild and Michelle Puls, of Medford, Massachusetts, sold their home at 518 Adelia Ave. to Jane Perlov, of Biltmore Lake, North Carolina, for $725,000. Built in 1935, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,015 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2008.

Petroutsa Brothers

Kenneth Douglas Bond Jr., Brian Drechsler and Olivier Corizzi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1633 Ninth St. to Balmoral Real Estate LLC for $680,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2021.

High Acres

Richard Kelly, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sold his home at 2037 Jo An Drive to Mumm Real Estate AMI LLC for $618,000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,988 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2020.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Keith and Cara Redding, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1810 Riviera Circle to Dan Hill and Magdalena Hernandez, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate Woods

Marvin and Doris Cundiff, trustees, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 2738 Coventry Drive to Edward Kelly, of Siesta Key, for $590,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in March.

Briarwood

Travis and Amy Garner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5125 McCallum Terrace to Fritz and Terra Groner, of Sarasota, for $589,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,643 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2018.

South Gate

James Julian, of Beech Mountain, North Carolina, sold his home at 2548 Tulip St. to Rosemary Chantal Bachar, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,651 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 1999.

Pelican Cove

Betty Mitchell, trustee, sold the Unit 160 condominium at 1518 Pelican Point Drive to Stuart Pittel and Susan Klein, of Philadelphia, for $570,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 1999.

The Landings South

Valoree Vargo and William Baft, of Hudson, Ohio, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1614 Starling Drive to Gregory and Eileen Demoll, of Naperville, Illinois, for $565,500. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2016.

Shadow Lakes

ARVM 5 LLC sold the home at 6177 Rockefeller Ave. to BTR Scattered Site Owner LLC for $558,600. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,407 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2021.

North Audubon Place

Mark Karch, of Newtown, Pennsylvania, sold two properties at 2117 and 2115 Fifth St. and to Sherrilee 2117 LLC for $534,000. The property at 2117 was built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,233 square feet of living area. The property at 2115 was built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,779 square feet of living area. They sold for $295,000 in 2019.

Bellevue Terrace

David Seay, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3000 Browning St. to Justin and Laura Anderson, of Stansbury Park, Utah, for $520,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,517 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 2013.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

E. Michael and Deborah Sole, of Orlando, sold their home at 5382 Shadow Lawn Drive to Steven Wayne Marr and Kayla Larue Marr, of Castle Rock, Colorado, for $3 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,410 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,000 in 2004.

Siesta’s Bayside Baypoint

Thomas Michael Roberts sold their home at 746 Siesta Key Circle to Steven David Schmidt and Natalie Kay Schmidt, of Dellwood, Minnesota, for $2.9 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,511 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.2 million in 2021.

Peacock Road

Castleco LLC sold the home at 6536 Peacock Road to 6536 Peacock LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 1969, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2021.

Sara Sands

Timothy Hearon and Alexandra Marie Fleuriau Georges, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5164 Windward Ave. to Albert Fortin, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,972 square feet of living area. It sold for $607,500 in 2013.

Siesta Key Beach Residences

Christian Miritz and Jan Hendrik Hirsch, of Friedland, Germany, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 915 Seaside Drive to Mandana Beteiligungs GmbH for $1.59 million. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,825 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.46 million in 2012.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

LJB Family Properties LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to MM Kindel Properties LLC for $950,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2017.

La Siesta

James and Laurie Frankito sold their Unit 112 condominium at 925 Beach Road to Mark Iwaskewycz, of Medina, Minnesota, for $795,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 940 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2019.

PALMER RANCH

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Jon Auty, of Venice, sold the home at 5127 Hanging Moss Lane to Kenneth Parrish, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $266,500 in 2010.

Isles of Sarasota

Vincent and Jane Rockel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5998 Demarco Court to Eric Leavenworth and Jackie Leavenworth, trustees, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $402,900 in 2009.

James Kevin Martin, trustee, of Clinton, Indiana, sold the home at 2050 Burgos Drive to Ralph Michael Ciunci and Lisa Ciunci, of Cranston, Rhode Island, for $600,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2008.

Promenade Estates

Dillon Martin Lipperman and Jenae Elizabeth Lipperman, of Saint Clairsville, Ohio, sold their home at 12711 Night View Drive to Alexey and Zhanna Ivanova, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $352,000 in 2021.

Pine Tree Village

Marina Nesterenko, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 50 condominium at 7931 Timberwood Circle to Chengjun Liu and Chun Shi, of Clinton, New Jersey, for $505,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,933 square feet of living area. It sold for $188,000 in 2017.

OSPREY

Oaks I

Neil Andrew Ginger and Tatiana Ginger sold their home at 322 Banana Patch Court to Duncan and Pamela Goldie-Morrison, of Darien, Connecticut, for $3.1 million. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,981 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2013.

Oaks II

Georgia Dougherty, of Largo, sold her home at 640 Tarleton Lane to Jeffrey Moran and Nancy Moran, trustees, of Osprey, for $1,376,500. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,818 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2005.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Carolyn Zepeda, trustee, sold the home at 665 Clear Creek Drive to Terry and Kandace Siemsen, of Osprey, for $850,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $291,900 in 2001.

Willowbend

Maria Edwards, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 1251 Thornapple Drive to Debby Ann Hawks and Bruce Alan Hawks, of Osprey, for $800,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,261 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Dennis and Sheila Smith, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2086 Sandhill Lane to John and Debbie Davis, of St. Louis, for $950,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,593 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Bryan

Keith Douglas Coulter II, of Nokomis, and Carolyn Boudreau, of North Port, sold their home at 985 Dartmoor Circle to Marcin Rodziewicz and Katarzyna Zegadlo, of Nokomis, for $786,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 3,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $41,000 in 1988.

Sorrento Woods

Jose Ortiz and Sandra Fitzpatrick, of Venice, sold their home at 1016 Ruisdael Circle to Max and Megan Presy, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,100 in 2015.

Sorrento East

Daniel McMullen sold his home at 416 Giovanni Drive to Anna Adamusik and Marcin Mecner, of Franklin Park, Illinois, for $548,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,099 square feet of living area. It sold for $106,000 in 1984.