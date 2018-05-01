Harbor Acres home sells for $3,275,000

A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. R. Jack and Victoria Chapman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1344 Harbor Drive to Richard Saba, trustee, of Sarasota, for $3,275,000. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,322 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,275,000 in 2011.

REAL ESTATE

SARASOTA

Coral Cove

Mary Li, trustee, sold the home at 1584 Caribbean Drive to Douglas and Cornelia Dykman, of Arnold, Md., for $2.25 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2016.

La Linda Terrace

Roja Holdings of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 2290 Hawthorne St. to Daniel Lawrence and Susan Mulvaney, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2017.

John Kurz, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2120 Hawthorne St. to Douglas and Sondra Black, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,366 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,800 in 2015.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 607 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Gloria Moss, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $764,000 in 2016.

Desota Park

Jennifer Miller, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1923 Hibiscus St. to Cheryl Burns-Noble and Thomas Conklin, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $837,000 in 2007.

Condominium on the Bay

Solomon Tiegerman and Carol Weiss, of Long Beach, N.Y., sold their Unit 1506 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Michael Todd and Ying Chen, of Sullivan, Ill., for $675,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2015.

HSBC Bank, trustee, sold the Unit 1510 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Robert and Janet Valentine, of Lakeland, for $524,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $795,000 in 2006.

Louis Day, of Stamford, Conn., sold his Unit 1007 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Paul Licursi, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,400 in 1998.

Highland Pines

W. Norman and Kay Baker, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3224 Bay Shore Road to Davidson Lunger and Jacqueline Green, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2014.

Pelican Cove

Robert Campbell and Jane Belopolsky, of Trumbull, Conn., sold their Unit 158 condominium at 1518 Pelican Point Drive to Shohama Weiner, of New Rochelle, N.Y., for $559,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,000 in 1996.

1350 Main Residential

Thorsten Knutsson sold the Unit 803 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Jason Turner, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $478,300 in 2007.

One Hundred Central

Joseph Failla, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit B408 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Horst and Gloria Gerner, of Ontario, Canada, for $470,000. Built in 2005, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,000 in 2005.

Marblehead

Joan Siegel, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2525 Marblehead Drive to Geza Azsoth, of Sarasota, for $469,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,309 square feet of living area.

Sunset Towers

Sharon Rich, of Struthers, Ohio, sold her Unit 603 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Kim Oldham, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1999.

South Gate

Dabney Dalton, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2714 Valencia Drive to Caroline McDonald, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2007.

KSMWJK LLC sold the home at 2949 Homasassa Road to Susan Nieh, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2017.

Mary Lydick, of Raleigh, N.C., sold the home at 2902 Pinecrest St. to Jonathan and Samantha Mears, of Encinitas, Calif., for $293,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,604 square feet of living area.

The Villas on Laurel

Carol Ann Bolt, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 2 condominium at 1685 Laurel St. to Kimbal Viscuso, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2008.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Ottfried and Linda Brunke sold their home at 8284 Varenna Drive to Daniel and Madelyn Dunn, of Whippany, N.J., for $435,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,400 in 2014.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Emma Calvo, of Johnson, Kansas, sold her Unit 69 condominium at 5047 Kestral Park Drive to Harriett Kittner, of Sarasota, for $383,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2012.

Phillippi Gardens

2527 Waneta LLC sold the home at 2527 Waneta Drive to Grady Miller III, of Sarasota, for $314,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 2015.

Shadow Lakes

Andrew Koncz and Erin Kenny, of Brooklyn, N.Y., sold their home at 3225 Mayflower St. to Lisa Rasmussen and Basil Long, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 2014.

Central Park

Susan Gardner and Richard Ross, trustees, sold the Unit 307 condominium at 835 Osprey Ave. to MPOWERED Inc. for $297,800. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $93,000 in 1997.

John and Martina Venz, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 306 condominium at 835 S. Osprey Ave. to Michael and Sheryl Shakinovsky, of Southbury, Conn., for $260,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2002.

The Landings South

Robert Ramin and Nancy Ramin Dalton, of Silver Spring, Md., sold their Unit 10 condominium at 1664 Pintail Way to Stephanie Church, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,900 in 1986.

Rustic Lodge

Victor Ticola and Ellen Longo Ticola, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1423 Shade Ave. to Darko and Tamara Gole, of Sarasota, for $294,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area.

Renaissance

Harry and Lesley Ann Fager, of Panama City, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Cynthia Walker, of Sarasota, for $292,500. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2016.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Jesse and Rebekah Price, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3399 Espanola Drive to Paul and Alexandra Gagnon, of Nokomis, for $282,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2009.

Inwood Park

Laura and Jason Nwagbaraocha, of Sarasota, sold their home at 425 Gillespie Ave. to Mathew Gross and Qiuhui Zou, of Westerville, Ohio, for $280,000. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,474 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 2001.

Regency House

Joseph Glowitz, of Indio, Calif., sold his Unit 307 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Israel Sigal and Brenda Tipper, of Ontario, Canada, for $277,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,081 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 1995.

Gulf Gate Woods

Rosemarie Lampe, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7452 Biltmore Drive to George Balint and Mary Beth Trimper, of Taylor, Mich., for $275,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area.

Broadway Promenade

Robert and Kathryn Scott, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1504 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Lynn Bruno, trustee, of Youngstown, Ohio, for $270,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,300 in 2007.

Castel Del Mare

Anthony Lentini, of Burr Ridge, Ill., sold his Unit 303 condominium at 1624 Stickney Point Road to Ronald and Carol Roeder, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $76,000 in 1988.

Flora-Villa

Richard and Connie Ahlquist, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4588 Iola Drive to Britt Magneheim, of Sarasota, for $265,500. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area.

Wrens

James Conlon and Cory Scheuerman sold their home at 1920 Bayonne St. to Bryan Gastman, of Sarasota, for $252,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,500 in 2010.

Crooked Creek

Victoria Iovino, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 3324 condominium at 3324 Thornwood Road to Michelle Sletten, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,000 in 2013.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

James Neuenschwander, Personal Representative, Michael Ireland, Kathleen Seward, Mitchell Ireland, William Ireland and Kelly Ireland sold the home at 418 Island Circle to Mark and Raean Rosenthall, of Sarasota, for $1.16 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,433 square feet of living area.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Michael Mateer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 6214A condominium at 6214 Midnight Pass Road to Gary Peterson, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.1 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,179 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $546,000 in 1999.

The Place 450

Rosalind Hyman, trustee, of Cheryl Ann Hyman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1 condominium at 450 Beach Road to Daniel and Betsy McGrath, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., for $890,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1978.

Dolphin Bay

Jay and Dawn Johnson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 1280 Dolphin Bay Way to Leon and Paula Hasnain, of Laurel, Md., for $800,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 1999.

Ocean View

Ann and John Grogan, of Southport, N.C., sold their home at 8232 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Catherine Cordell, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2013.

Siesta Isles

Sara Popovich, of Nokomis, sold her home at 1008 Glebe Lane to David Moore, of Austin, Texas, for $665,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,557 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2012.

Fishman’s Haven

John and Theresa Cowan, of Chester, N.J., sold their Unit 203 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Melissa Gray, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2010.

228 Beach Road

Kathleen Strobel, of Sarasota, Gretchen Strobel, of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Heidi Strobel, of Evansville, Ind., trustees, sold the Unit 230 condominium at 230 Beach Road to Siesta Key Dreams LLC for $554,900. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 1999.

Harbour Towne

C. Barry Farmer, trustee, and Patricia Jones, of Siesta Key, sold the Unit 108 condominium at 1235 Dockside Place to Karen and Samuel Stalls, of Kitty Hawk, N.C., for $550,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,217 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2002.

Gulf and Bay Club-Bayside

Kathryn Abels, trustee, of Lakeland, sold the Unit 1232-B condominium at 1232 Siesta Bayside Drive to Collective Ventures LLC for $539,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 1999.

Tortuga Beach

Fred and Celeste Jevaney and James and Carol Baumel, trustees, of Elmhurst, Ill., sold the Unit 500 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Russell Watson and Janice Smith, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $480,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $532,000 in 2002.

Peppertree Bay

KC Properties LLC sold the Unit 606 condominium at 1255 E. Peppertree Drive to Frank Mitchell, trustees, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $76,800 in 2002.

Sea Crest Apartments

Kegr Holdings LLC sold the Unit 13 condominium at 1129 Seaside Drive to Joan Krieger and Richard Rohan, of Rock Hill, N.Y., for $375,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 1990.

Siesta Beach House

Frank Ceo, of Grand Marais, Minn., sold the Unit 307 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to Dawn and Joseph Corso, of Wantagh, N.Y., for $375,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 988 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2004.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Colette Nozicka, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7836 Esperanza Circle to David and Nancy Stone, of New York City, for $650,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $787,500 in 2004.

Turtle Rock

Lisa Daily, of Sarasota, and Thomas Daily, of Mount Holly, N.C., sold their home at 4916 Sabal Lake Circle to Christopher and Christina Stelton, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $599,000 in 2005.

Silver Oak

David and Patricia Berger, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8970 Rocky Lake Court to Mary Sims, of Sarasota, for $481,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $959,900 in 2005.

Villagewalk

Christopher and Jacalyn Huck, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5772 Wilena Place to David and Susan Quigley, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,201 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2014.

Alvin and Janice Frankel, of Sunlakes, Ariz., sold their home at 5664 Ferrara Drive to Donald Levin, trustee, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,900 in 2002.

Paula White, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, sold her home at 7634 Camminare Drive to Jean DeSantis, of E. Syracuse, N.Y., for $335,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,900 in 2005.

Michael and Jacqueline Bossio, of Novi, Mich., sold their home at 7607 Pesaro Drive to Jane Bartnett, of Sarasota, for $334,800. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2003.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Joseph and Nancy Okruhlica, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9554 Forest Hills Circle to Dale and Mary Conrad, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Villa Palmeras

John and Mary Alice Czerwonka, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4316 Camino Madera to John and Susan Wiener, of Highlands, N.C., for $405,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2013.

Villa D’Este

Michael and Merike Metcalfe, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7349 Villa D’Este Drive to Lisa Teutsch, trustee, of Hudson, Ohio, for $370,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2012.

Isles of Sarasota

J. Edward Van Artsdalen and Eileen Yannarella, of Furlong, Pa., sold their home at 1955 Burgos Drive to Matthew and Joan Marcus, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,500 in 2007.

Lakeside at the Isles on Palmer Ranch

Ashley Goerke and Jonathan Goerke, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1251 Burgos Drive to Christopher and Jacalyn Huck, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2010.

Lakeshore Village

Albert and Joanne Donnelly, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 184 condominium at 3929 Wilshire Circle to John and Carol Auer, of Middlebury, Ind., for $255,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 1992.

Pinestone at Palmer Ranch

Ray and Rita Sallstedt, of Savannah, Ga., sold their Unit 510 condominium at 8390 Wingate Drive to Eric and Jean Johnson, of Sarasota, for $251,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

OSPREY

Willowbend

Glenn and Sheila Sosa sold their home at 610 Crane Prairie Way to John Cyr Jr. and Jane Cyr, trustees, of Osprey, for $675,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,351 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Shores

Alison Vollweiler, Personal Representative, Geoffrey Smith, Paul Smith and Patricia Williams, of Delray Beach, sold the home at 352 Renoir Drive to John Noll and Janice Pyle Noll, trustees, of Osprey, for $600,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,594 square feet of living area.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Jeffrey Dufloth and Kristy Meadows, of Osprey, sold their home at 17 Landlubber Lane to Richard and Gail Sadowski, of Osprey, for $587,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2009.

Kevin Staas, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 238 Lookout Point Drive to Richard and Wendy Giacobbe, of Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., for $375,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,676 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Deborah Schulten sold her home at 642 Crane Prairie Way to Ronald and Ramonda Decapio, of Osprey, for $580,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,319 square feet of living area.

Nona Waits, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1340 Thornapple Drive to Oscar Agius, trustee, of Brownstown, Mich., for $368,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,921 square feet of living area.

Bay Street Village

Jean Malcom, of Bristol, Ind., sold the Unit 101 condominium at 103 Explorer Drive to Steven Bickhaus and Diane Ruemmele, of Jacksonville, Ill., for $254,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,800 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Roderick and Margaret Ferguson, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 2008 White Feather Lane to Ronald and JeriLynn Draper, of Casco, Mich., for $440,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,547 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2001.

Mission Estates

Donald and Anne Dahowski, of York, Pa., sold their home at 2262 Sonoma Drive to Cynthia Bioteau, of Nokomis, for $435,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,339 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2001.

Mission Valley Estates

David Bowers and Robert Shaw Jr., of Homestead, Pa., sold their home at 700 Shetland Circle to Robert Moseley Jr. and Samantha Montague, of Nokomis, for $378,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,981 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2017.

Licia Duryea, of Nokomis, sold her home at 871 Trotter St. to Michael and Joanne Ertel, of Woodstock, Vt., for $365,000. Built in 1936, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,817 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2014.

Sorrento Woods

Thomas Sadowski and Edward Sadowski, trustees, of N. Arlington, N.J., sold the home at 1085 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Adam and Alexis Lindahl, of Nokomis, for $365,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 1994.

Sorrento East

Melissa Stroh, of Nokomis, sold her home at 466 Laurencin Drive to Frances V. Tyler and Frances S. Tyler, of Nokomis, for $335,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,124 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,500 in 2016.

Calusa Lakes

Verna Puckett, of North Port, sold her home at 2212 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to David and Suzanne Cowles, of Northville, Mich., for $330,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,699 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 1996.