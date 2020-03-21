Harbor Acres home sells for $2.9 million

A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Albert Esformes and Robin Mason Esformes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1500 Harbor Drive to John Compton, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2.9 million. Built in 1948, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,131 square feet of living area. It sold for $978,000 in 1999.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Key

Douglas and Nancy Dorsay, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 5143 Dewey Place to Peter and Jeannette Postma, of Siesta Key, for $1,500,100. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,043 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 1998.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Nancy Sharigan, of West Palm Beach, sold her home at 12016 Legacy Estates Blvd. to Owen and Karen Hager, trustees, of Sarasota, for $940,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $905,700 in 2017.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Timothy Smith and Cassandra Nisbet, of Osprey, sold their home at 384 Bunker Hill to Ellen Moore, of Osprey, for $1.03 million. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Mission Valley Estates

U.S. Bank Trust, trustee, sold the home at 1430 Ewing St. to Douglas Zimmerman and Susan Gendron, of Nokomis, for $510,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,379 square feet of living area. It sold for $231,300 in 1999.

SARASOTA

Baywinds Estates

SRQ Holdings Inc. sold the home at 1655 Bay Harbor Lane to David Musket, of Sarasota, for $2,695,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,402 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.2 million in 2009.

Savoy on Palm

Toby Kaulkin sold the Unit 603 condominium at 401 S. Palm Ave. to Albert and Robin Esformes, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,975 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,317,700 in 2006.

Desota Park

Gregory and Alice Goebel, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1931 Clematis St. to George and Theresa Iacono, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 2009, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,629 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.32 million in 2014.

Cherokee Park

Thomas Rao, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1606 North Drive to Reese and Chelsea Dunbar, of Sarasota, for $1.85 million. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,538 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 1999.

Aqualane Estates

JJ&N Development LLC sold the home at 1630 Meadowood St. to Brian and Monica Lodwig, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,798 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2019.

The Pearl

Golden Gate Point Ventures LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 609 Golden Gate Point to Ignacio and Deborah Cortina, of Neenah, Wis., for $1.4 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,462 square feet of living area.

Thompson

Elihu and Kimberly Ledesma, of Bradenton, sold their home at to Ezra Marcus, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2015.

Bayview

Stephen Booth and Christina Booth, trustees, of Scottsdale, Ariz., sold two properties at 1656 Wisconsin Lane to Kathleen Parrish, of Quincy, Mass., for $785,000. The first was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,026 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1991, it has one bedroom and 80 square feet of living area. They sold for $600,000 in 2016.

Le Chateau

David Arcara, of New York City, sold his Unit 24 condominium at 37 Sunset Drive to Richard Svabek, trustee, and Jonna Svabek, of Lemont, Ill., for $750,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2011.

Alinari

Kathryn Wells sold her Unit 707 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Henry Preston, of Sarasota, for $699,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $619,000 in 2014.

Granada

Michael and Catherine Massey, of Boca Raton, sold their home at 3527 Palonia Court to Sean Ernest and Abigail Teeter, of Arlington, Va., for $665,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,795 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2015.

Dolphin Tower

Candice Lee Friday, of Annapolis, Md., sold her Unit 15G condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to John Dale and Victoria Dale, trustees, of Huntington Beach, Calif., for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 965 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2017.

Sapphire Shores

Richard and Martha Clapp sold their home at 426 S. Shore Drive to Bruce and Ann Hutcheon, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,500 in 2000.

5th & Central

Nancy Lea Petit sold her Unit 202 condominium at 435 Central Ave. to Philip Bevins and Lisabeth Pennington, of Louisville, Ky., for $475,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,475 square feet of living area. It sold for $599,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate Woods

Benjamin and Rayna Sinkunas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2822 Tuckerstown Drive to Gay Covell, of Sarasota, for $403,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,181 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,000 in 2017.

Hyde Park Terrace

Peter and Donna Baldi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4032 Midland Road to Adrianna LeRoe, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,027 square feet of living area.

E&C 45 LLC sold two properties at 2816 Sterling Lane to 3951 Swift Road LLC for $250,000. The first was built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 836 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1990, it has one bedroom, one bath and 432 square feet of living area. They sold for $41,700 in 2008.

River Forest

Sharon Lillard, of Warrensburg, Mo., sold the home at 5250 Carmilfra Drive to Jacob and Rachel Shields, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,867 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2018.

Grove Lawn Revised

Michelle Farris sold her home at 2183 Wisteria St. to Bianca Tengerdy and Roberta Tengerdy, of Sarasota, for $352,500. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2018.

South Gate

Lydia Bush, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2114 Ivory Place to Andrew Bush and Jessica Flynn, of Sarasota, for $342,500. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $244,500 in 2016.

Riverview Manor

Henrietta Thomas, of Levittown, Pa., sold her home at 2546 Waterview Court to DAJOLA LLC for $330,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,059 square feet of living area.

Bellevue Terrace

Douglas Lapp, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3165 Browning St. to James and Erica Brusoe, of Sarasota, for $294,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $178,500 in 2019.

Westlake Estates

Vanessa Courtright, of Hoboken, N.J., sold the home at 5336 Fox Run Road to Hubert and Holly Quinn, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $111,000 in 1998.

Sun Haven

Equity Trust Co. sold the home at 5610 New York Ave. to Jennifer Mayberry, of Chicago, for $289,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,629 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1989.

Castel Del Mare

Harold Tupikas, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 101 condominium at 1658 Stickney Point Road to Richards Enterprises II LLC for $272,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It sold for $93,000 in 1998.

Josiah S. Paul Subdivision

Ronald Sobotka and Cynthia Collins sold their home at 672 41st St. to Michael Ruben and Kelly Easton, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 971 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2014.

Strathmore Riverside Villas

Manny and Michele Martins, of Mantoloking, N.J., sold their Unit V-221 condominium at 2450 Riverbluff Parkway to George and Karen Conine, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,500 in 2004.

Bayou House Apartments

Thomas Rinaudo, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1650 Pine Tree Lane to Diane Desenberg and Milford Desenberg III, trustees, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 940 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Sara Sands

Lyndon Berezowsky sold the home at 5145 Sandy Shore Ave. to James and Pamela Hughes, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2003.

Jamaica Royale

Crist Holdings LLC sold the Unit 502 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to K and G Development LLC for $965,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $910,000 in 2015.

Siesta Estates

Robert Stephens, trustee, of New York City, sold the home at 5585 Siesta Estates to Barbara Telander, trustee, of Boulder, Colo., for $776,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,485 square feet of living area.

Gulf and Bay Club

Georgianna Biddle, trustee, of Plainfield, Ind., sold the Unit 405 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Mark and Holly Klopfenstein, of Toledo, Ohio, for $745,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 1998.

Our House at the Beach

Joseph and Bertha Santelli, trustees, of Duxbury, Mass., sold the Unit A-603 condominium at 1001 Beach Road to Walters Beach Properties LLC for $630,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,700 in 2007.

Tortuga Beach

Ralph and Jacqueline Bouma, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 8730 Midnight Pass Road to Susan Petrucci, trustee, of Atlanta, for $620,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,445 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2012.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Beach Birds 5 LLC sold the Unit N-29 condominium at 5964 Midnight Pass Road to Michael Bell, of Pompano Beach, for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,043 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2015.

Sarasota Beach

Darren Clark and Trine Ackelman, of Aliso Viejo, Calif., sold their home at 165 Island Circle to Upper Decker Properties LLC for $522,500. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 902 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2011.

Boca Siesta

Richard Graf, trustee, of Dayton, Ohio, sold the Unit 405 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to David and Jennifer Stewart, of Suffolk, Va., for $460,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,000 in 2008.

Beachaven

Ted and Gemma Kapantais, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 23 condominium at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to Douglas and Sally Smith, of Pleasantville, N.Y., for $360,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 702 square feet of living area.

Prestancia

Norma Somers, of Herts, United Kingdom, sold the home at 7812 Estancia Way to Robert and Dorothy Feldmann, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,968 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2007.

Palacio

Lincoln and Luz Child, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4245 Palacio Drive to Robert and Peggy Williard, trustees, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,000 in 2016.

Villa Mirada

William Kaska and Linda Lane, of Sarasota, sold their Units 32 and 33 condominiums at 4634 Mirada Way to Arnold Sonnenschein, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Sandhill Preserve

Timothy and Sandra Booher, of Arcanum, Ohio, sold their home at 5305 Sundew Drive to John and Lucia McNally, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2015.

Turtle Rock

Kay Pool, trustee, and Joan Lanberg, of Waterville, Ohio, sold the home at 8279 Nice Way to Brigette Tschuor and Angela Clumb, of Venice, for $368,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,061 square feet of living area.

Stonebridge

Christopher and Jane Upright, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their home at 7382 Ridge Road to Raymond and Sharlene Bidini, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,118 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2017.

Fairway Woods

April Swe, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 703 condominium at 7667 Fairway Woods Drive to Robert and Christine Brinker, of Harrison, Ohio, for $340,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,556 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,500 in 2017.

Palmer Square East

Johnny and Rosa Smith, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 5 condominium at 3965 Square East Lane to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC for $317,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,196 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2015.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8620 Ice Wine St. to Jason Kannry, of White Plains, N.Y., for $280,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area.

Dianne Hall, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 514 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Joseph and Cheryl Abraham, of Osprey, for $819,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $668,800 in 1999.

Bayside

Raymond and Jo Ann Minzner, of Elburn, Ill., sold their home at 3933 Waypoint Ave. to James and Kathleen Tragakis, of Springfield, Va., for $690,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,391 square feet of living area. It sold for $779,000 in 2016.

Rivendell at the Woodlands

Neil and Therese Comber, of Osprey, sold their home at 1050 Scherer Way to Robert Costin and Mona Croan, of Osprey, for $562,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,797 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2013.

Willowbend

Robert and Lynda Kurek, of Forked River, N.J., sold their home at 1330 Thornapple Drive to Antonio and Adelina Digiacomo, of Stoneham, Mass., for $550,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $528,000 in 2018.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Anna James, of Osprey, sold the home at 127 Bishops Court Road to Charles and Kelly Mullin, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,269 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,500 in 2017.

Sorrento Woods

William Dubois and Theresa Nolan, of N. Las Vegas, sold their home at 1035 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Timothy and Carolyn Garofalo, of Nokomis, for $432,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $317,000 in 2014.

Mission Estates

Egbert and Barbara Von Papen, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2398 Sonoma Drive to Michael Commons and Nancy Rapp, of Nokomis, for $430,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,267 square feet of living area.

Sorrento East

John and Sharon Gregor, of Nokomis, sold their home at 201 Giotto Drive to JH Repair Inc. for $289,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,864 square feet of living area. It sold for $90,000 in 1983.

Springhill Park

John Cairns sold his home at 126 1st St. E. to Brad and Regan Ramp, of Nokomis, for $252,500. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $72,000 in 2002.