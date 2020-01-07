Happy retirement!

Public Works Department employee Mike Ball is retiring from the department after 14 years.

His final day at the department was Jan. 2.

“He was a do-it-all guy,” said Mark Richardson, parks and recreation director and Ball’s supervisor. “He could do anything. You don't have many of those guys.”

Ball has been a friendly face at the annual Fourth Of July parade for years and recently helped with a project in the Sleepy Lagoon area to install valves to stop roads from flooding.

“You could always count on him and he never said no,” Richardson said.