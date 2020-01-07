Happy retirement!

Mike Ball retires from Public Works after 14 years.
Public Works Department employee Mike Ball is retiring from the department after 14 years.
His final day at the department was Jan. 2.
“He was a do-it-all guy,” said Mark Richardson, parks and recreation director and Ball’s supervisor. “He could do anything. You don't have many of those guys.”
Ball has been a friendly face at the annual Fourth Of July parade for years and recently helped with a project in the Sleepy Lagoon area to install valves to stop roads from flooding.
“You could always count on him and he never said no,” Richardson said.