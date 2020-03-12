Happy Pi Day!

If a fact from eighth grade math is sounding oddly familiar this week, you’re right on target (a round target, presumably).

Dinner, dessert, snack and coffee deals abound this week in Sarasota as Pi Day arrives again Saturday. Pi? 3.14. March 14 (3-14). OK, you’re with us.

Pizza at 3:14 p.m. for $3.14? Yup. At several places around town.

Coffee? Pie? That too.

Perhaps the pinnacle of pi is American Pi: A Wine and Words Pi Day Dinner — A John Sims Project at The Rosemary, 411 N. Orange Ave. The four-course dinner comes with a paired wine and a guest speaker with a pi theme. John Sims is the artist in residence at The Rosemary. Contact The Rosemary at 955-7600 to learn more.