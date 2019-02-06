Happy Birthday, Robert Dutton!

Longtime Longboat Key resident Robert Dutton turned 90 on Feb. 4. The birthday celebrations began a few days earlier, however, with a special party Feb. 2 with close friends and family. Dutton and his first wife, Marlys, were the first residents to move into Islands West, even before the elevators worked. Their furniture was brought to their unit by crane. He still lives there today with his wife of 14 years, Laura. Dutton is a former advertising agency owner.