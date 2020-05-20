 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Tuesday, May 26, 2020 1 day ago

Happy 75th anniversary

Share
Florence and Milton Harr have been in Longboat Key for about 25 years.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

Florence and Milton Harr celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last week. 

The Longboat Harbor couple were married following Milton's return from combat on Iwo Jima in World War II. 

“My wife was a nurse at the Navajo Indian Reservation, and her colleagues had a dinner for us after the wedding, and I remember saying to my wife that, ‘if I had to pay for this, that was the end of our honeymoon,’” Milton joked. “Now it may not be much, but I certainly remember that.”

The couple had their honeymoon in the Grand Canyon.

Together, the couple has three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. 

“You realize I’m 94 years old?” Milton Harr quipped. “That’s more amazing to me than being married 75 years.”

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

See All Articles by Mark

Related Stories

Advertisement