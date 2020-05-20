Florence and Milton Harr celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last week.

The Longboat Harbor couple were married following Milton's return from combat on Iwo Jima in World War II.

“My wife was a nurse at the Navajo Indian Reservation, and her colleagues had a dinner for us after the wedding, and I remember saying to my wife that, ‘if I had to pay for this, that was the end of our honeymoon,’” Milton joked. “Now it may not be much, but I certainly remember that.”

The couple had their honeymoon in the Grand Canyon.

Together, the couple has three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“You realize I’m 94 years old?” Milton Harr quipped. “That’s more amazing to me than being married 75 years.”