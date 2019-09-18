Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Hallie Monserez

Hallie Monserez is a sophomore cross country runner at Cardinal Mooney High. She finished second (22:07.99) of 88 runners Sept. 14 at the Palmetto XC Invitational at Palmetto High. She also runs track and field for the Cougars.

When did you start running?

I play soccer, and I started running four years ago to stay in shape for that. It was part of my conditioning. I still play high school soccer, but I actually stopped playing club soccer so I could focus more on running.

What is the appeal to you?

It is more individualized. You work on yourself more while still having a team aspect to it.

Do you prefer cross country or track and field?

Definitely track. I like the shorter distance runs more, and I like the overall variety of events. I like watching the non-running events too, like pole vault.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year's regional cross country meet, when we learned we made it to states as a team. That was really cool, seeing our hard work pay off like that.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Having confidence in my own abilities. I know I put in the work. I just need to let go of the doubt and everything else.

What is your goal for the season?

I want to get under 20:30. I have a big meet this Saturday (the North Port Invitational at North Port High). Hopefully I can get close to that time there.

What is your favorite food?

Mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to read people's minds. I shouldn't care what people are thinking, but sometimes it would be nice to know.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Greece. It is so pretty there.

What are your hobbies?

I like to sing and dance. I did them when I was younger and then stopped, but I'm getting back into it. I started taking vocal lessons at the beginning of last school year.

What is your favorite subject?

History. I want to be a lawyer when I'm older and maybe get into politics.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Someone somewhere is working harder than you. I sometimes need that motivation. If I want to be the best I have to keep working.

Finish this sentence: "Hallie Monserez is … "

… hard-working and determined.