Half-marathon course prompts road-closure plans on Sunday

Drivers heading to or from the mainland early on Sunday, Feb. 3 should plan on packing a little extra patience or consider navigating an alternate route.

The annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K will take to the streets of Sarasota, Bird Key and St. Armands key from before dawn through late morning.

Generally speaking, the race routes carry athletes from the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall over the Ringling Bridge, through St. Armands Circle, back over the bridge and through areas of Sarasota’s bayfront and neighborhoods south of downtown.

In addition to athletes on the streets, the race will feature bands, cheerleaders, lawn gatherings and more along the course.

Here’s how Sarasota Police plan to handle lane closures:

Tamiami Trail (6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Southbound traffic will be merged into one lane from 10th Street to S. Orange Avenue.

Northbound traffic will be merged into one lane from Orange Avenue to 10th Street.

John Ringling Causeway and the Ringling Bridge (6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Traffic will be down to one lane in both eastbound and westbound directions on the south side of the road from U.S. 41 to Adams Drive.

St. Armands Circle (6:30 a.m. – approx. 9 a.m.)

St. Armands Circle: All lanes closed.

Southbound lane of North Boulevard of the Presidents will be closed from Madison Drive to St. Armands Circle.

Northbound lane of South Boulevard of the Presidents will be closed from Monroe Drive to St. Armands Circle.

Traffic will be re-routed via Washington Drive to Monroe Drive to South Adams Drive for access to the John Ringling Causeway and Ringling Bridge.

South Orange Avenue (6:30 a.m. – approx. 10:30 a.m.)

All of South Orange Avenue is closed from Mound Street (U.S. 41) until it becomes McClellan Drive and continues to be closed to the intersection of South Osprey Avenue.

South Osprey Avenue (6:30 a.m. – approx. 10:30 a.m.)

South Osprey will be closed (both lanes) from McClellan Parkway to South Drive

Both North and South Drives will be closed as well as Cherokee Terrace (New course extends to both dead ends of North Drive and South Drive)

Cherokee Park (6:30 a.m. – approx. 10:30 a.m.)