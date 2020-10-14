Haircut for a cause in Lakewood Ranch

Kenna McSherry and Scarlett McSherry. Courtesy photo.

Haircut for a cause

After two and a half years of letting her hair grow, Greenbrook's Kenna McSherry, who is 4, decided to go have the second haircut of her life with her 6-year-old sister, Scarlett.

But she didn't go to have it cut just because it was long. The sisters (shown above) decided to donate their hair to Locks of Love and Wigs for Kids to show support for those affected by cancer.

"It was awesome being able to help other people," said Scarlett McSherry, who is 6 years old.

Taste of home

Hector Bracho, a third grader at William H. Bashaw Elementary School, wanted to share with his classmates a piece of his

Hector Bracho. Courtesy photo.

Venezuelan culture as part of the school's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

So he decided to make arepas, which is a Venezuelan bread made with corn. Bracho has had plenty of practice as he helps make the mixture with his mother, Maria Rodriguez.

"We make it every day, and that's how he's learning a bit about our culture," Rodriguez said.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.