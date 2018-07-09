Gussins get thrilling award

Bob and Pat Gussin have booked themselves an award. The owners of Oceanview Publishing and part-time Longboat Key residents will be awarded the Thriller Legends Award on July 14 at Thrillerfest in New York City from the International Thriller Writers. Since starting their publishing company in 2006, they have published more than 200 thrillers by 75 authors. Pat Gussin is the author of seven novels, and Bob Gussin the author of “Trash Talk.”