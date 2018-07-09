 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 1 day ago

Gussins get thrilling award

Share
Pat and Bob Gussins, authors and owners of Oceanview Publishing, will receive the Thriller Legends Award on July 14.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Bob and Pat Gussin have booked themselves an award. The owners of Oceanview Publishing and part-time Longboat Key residents will be awarded the Thriller Legends Award on July 14 at Thrillerfest in New York City from the International Thriller Writers. Since starting their publishing company in 2006, they have published more than 200 thrillers by 75 authors. Pat Gussin is the author of seven novels, and Bob Gussin the author of “Trash Talk.”

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement