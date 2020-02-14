Gullett Elementary principal dons wings of love

Todd Richardson. Courtesy photo.

Principal dons wings of love

Love for B.D. Gullett Elementary School’s teachers and staff members was in the air on Valentine’s Day.

Todd Richardson, the school’s principal, dressed as Cupid complete with wings and a halo and made his way around the school handing out flowers and chocolates to every teacher and staff member.

“He was a true sport as he danced around the school doing the ‘Cupid Shuffle,’” said Kristin Pomeroy, the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization president.

Puppies have love licked

Country Club East resident Melody Arndt was ready for kisses on Valentine’s Day.

Melody Arndt. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

They came from two puppies from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue. Arndt ordered herself a Puppy Gram and invited her friend Kathryn Bandstra to come over to share puppy kisses.

“There’s nothing better in the world to make you feel good,” Arndt said. “Puppies are the best.”

Nate’s delivered 20 Puppy Grams on Feb. 14. A dozen puppies participated in the fundraiser.