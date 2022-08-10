Gulf of Mexico Drive reopens after Longboat Key gas leak

The island's thoroughfare is ready to reopen less than an hour after the initial call.
A gas leak in the 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key prompted authorities to close the island’s main north-south road in both directions for less than an hour.
Fire apparatus from Longboat Key and Manatee County responded to the call at 2:26 p.m. The town said that crews were moving apparatus off the highway around 3:05 p.m. and planned to reopen the road soon.
Northbound and southbound traffic was being stopped in the vicinity of Joan Durante Park and Spanish Main.
