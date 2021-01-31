Gulf of Mexico Drive property sells for $6.75 million

A property on Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sylvia Cheek, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the property at 5541 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Winfred Hawkins and Kari Hawkins, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $6.75 million. Built in 1986, it has 11 bedrooms, 11-and-three-half baths, a pool and 14,005 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.4 million in 2000.

John Ringling Estates Inc.

328 Monroe LLC sold the home at 328 Monroe Drive to Kelly Kasik and Kerry Kasik, of San Jose, Calif., for $3,425,000. Built in 2020, it has eight bedrooms, eight baths, a pool and 3,931 square feet of living area.

Janina Brown, of Sarasota, sold her home at 521 Jackson Drive to Cross Street Real Estate Services LLC, trustee, for $1.05 million. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,630 square feet of living area.

Dennis Stewart and Beverly Larson, trustees, of Lakeland, sold two properties at 200 Garfield Drive to 200 Garfield LLC for $810,000. The first property was built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,343 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1951, it has one bedroom, one bath and 441 square feet of living area. They sold for $145,000 in 1993.

Promenade

William and Christa Kilgore, of Bristol, Va., sold their Unit 1002 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Manuel Jesus Jimenez and Julia Rosa Jimenez, of Longboat Key, for $1.97 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2010.

Rona Robinson, of Port Chester, N.Y., sold her Unit 305 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Diego and Virginia Fonseca, of Zionsville, Ind., for $725,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2006.

The Beach Residences

Cynthia Thompson, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Beach Club 301 LLC for $1.73 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,019 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.55 million in 2016.

Bird Key

John Wiese, of Papillion, Neb., sold his home at 510 Blue Jay Place to Kenneth Katz and Gwendolyn Hope Katz, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,337,500 in 2018.

Richard and Amy Price, of Harbor Springs, Mich., sold their home at 420 Partridge Circle to Park & Play RV Inc. for $1,130,200. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2012.

Grand Bay

William Kapp and Paula Discher-Kapp, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 124 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Louise and Brian McGuinness, of Bellport, N.Y., for $1,245,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,119,000 in 2019.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Brian and Sandra Willis, of Bradenton, sold their Unit A-505 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Peter Clausen and Kim Clausen, trustees, of Bryant, Iowa, for $965,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,350 square feet of living area. It sold for $845,000 in 2004.

Longboat Key Towers

Beverly Joutras, trustee, of Northfield, Ill., sold the Unit N-1002 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Mary Janet Jason, of Longboat Key, for $741,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 1991.

Fairway Bay

Paul and Laurie Singer, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 643 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Steven and Linda Siegel, of Pittsburgh, for $730,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2009.

The Ambassador on Lido Beach

Arvind Rajan and Anuradha Krishnaswamy, trustees, sold the Unit 311 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to William McLaren, of Burlington, N.J., for $692,500. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,125 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2012.

Longboat Beach House

Richard Pelton, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Patrick Kondrat and Mary Kondrat, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $645,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,140 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2013.

Jungle Queen Way

Patrick and Mary Kondrat, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 765 Jungle Queen Way to John Cronley, of Washington, D.C., for $635,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2018.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Kenneth Alan Lee and Kathryn Ann Lee, of Bradenton, sold their Units 27 and 28 condominium at 767 John Ringling Blvd. to Philip and Brenda Zofrea, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,500 in 1994.

Windward Bay

Raymond and Mona Brennan, of Middlebury, Conn., sold their Unit 201 condominium at 4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Walter and Lynda Wolverton, of Lakeland, for $520,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2011.

Sea Horse Beach Resort

LBK 252 LLC sold the Unit 252 condominium at 3452 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Scott and Karen Lehning and Luke and Heather Lehning, of Winter Haven, for $499,900. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 832 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Lido Regency

Sallie West, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 3-G condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Timothy Christensen, of Racine, Wis., for $498,800. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2014.

Buttonwood Cove

Rubber Realty LLC sold the Unit 103 condominium at 3630 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard Paul Sellers and Penny Sue Sellers, of Otto, N.C., for $478,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2015.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Karen and Richard Dobry, trustees, of Palmetto, sold the Unit B-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Scott Paczosa, trustee, of Park Ridge, Ill., for $423,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,500 in 2003.