Gulf of Mexico Drive property sells for $3.4 million

A home on Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gregory McKee, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 4101 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jonathan and Mary Jo Burgiel, of Orlando, for $3.4 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 1999.

Beachplace

Richard and Rhonda Sternberg, of W. Chester, Ohio, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Sufrin and Diane Samuels, of Pittsburgh, for $850,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2009.

Seaplace

Sharon Saunders, of Sarasota, sold the Unit G6-211-B condominium at 1955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Randall and Deborah Tobias, of Carmel, Ind., for $760,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,600 in 2016.

Islander Club of Longboat

Charles Staloff, of Princeton, N.J., sold his Unit 103-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Murphy, of Grafton, Mass., for $749,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2011.

Fairway Bay

M. Janet Jason sold her Unit 547 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Salvatore Mauro and Karen Mauro, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $700,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2018.

Joseph and Kathleen Rinaldi sold their Unit 357 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to R. Lee Stucky and Sharon Stucky, trustees, of Lenexa, Kansas, for $605,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2017.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

David Conyers II and David Brian Conyers, of Tampa, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Matthew Durfree, of Orlando, for $550,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2019.

Longboat Beach House

Jesse and Nancy Vance, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michelle Suzanne and Michael Elkins, of Tampa, for $542,500. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,239 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2016.

Longboat Terrace

Dymphe Perry, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 5393 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jay Ralph Miller and Ralph Miller and Judy Britton Miller, of Longboat Key, for $430,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,300 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,900 in 1999.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

Samuel and Diane Sansone, of Lockport, N.Y., sold their Unit 314 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Jaume Mesalles and Maria Mesalles, trustees, of Miami, for $410,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 1987.

Lido Ambassador

Kathleen Stifter, trustee, of Mount Pleasant, Wis., sold the Unit 702 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Lakhbir and Jasbir Hayre, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1994.

Sands Point

Unit 101 Sands Point LLC sold the Unit 101 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Jeffrey and Lori Daniel, of Allen Park, Mich., for $380,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $459,000 in 2015.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Robert Gerelus and Aileen Gerelus, trustees, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., sold the Unit 304 condominium at 448 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey Long and Cynthia Long, trustees, of Breckenridge, Colo., for $370,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Longboat Harbour

Clifford and Amy Franklin, of Lakeland, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 4340 Falmouth Drive to Jonathan and Donna Shelgosh, of Longboat Key, for $364,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2017.

Michael and Michelle Suzanne Elkins, of Tampa, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 4310 Falmouth Drive to Danna Costa-Sahs and Lee Sahs, of Saint Cloud, for $280,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 747 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2018.

Windward Bay

Alexander and Margaret Dever, of Newtown Square, Pa., sold their Unit PH-5 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nigel Bogaert, of Winter Park, for $335,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $397,500 in 2004.