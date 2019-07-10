Gulf of Mexico Drive closed because of gas-line break

Both lanes of Gulf of Mexico Drive on the north end of Longboat Key are closed because of a gas-line break, town officials said.

It’s the second such road closure because of a gas-line break in a week.

According to an alert sent from the town, the break took place in the 6500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, the two-lane thoroughfare that runs the length of the island.

There was no immediate word on how the break happened. Fire rescue crews were dispatched to the scene at around 11:40 a.m.

Officials on June 27 closed both lanes of the road in the southern portion of the island following a gas-line brea near Bay Isles Parkway. In that case, traffic was rerouted for hours through a gated community.