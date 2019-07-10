Gulf of Mexico Drive closed because of gas-line break

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes following the incident in the 6500 block, on the north end of the island.
Both lanes of Gulf of Mexico Drive on the north end of Longboat Key are closed because of a gas-line break, town officials said.
It’s the second such road closure because of a gas-line break in a week.
According to an alert sent from the town, the break took place in the 6500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, the two-lane thoroughfare that runs the length of the island.
There was no immediate word on how the break happened. Fire rescue crews were dispatched to the scene at around 11:40 a.m.
Officials on June 27 closed both lanes of the road in the southern portion of the island following a gas-line brea near Bay Isles Parkway. In that case, traffic was rerouted for hours through a gated community.