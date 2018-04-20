Gulf Gate Elementary’s Sarah Woods honored as school-related employee of the year

Sarah Woods, a food and nutrition kitchen manager at Gulf Gate Elementary School, has been selected as this year’s Sarasota County School District School-Related Employee of the Year.

Woods joined Sarasota County Schools in 2006 and manages all aspects of food production, serving 140 breakfasts and 500 lunches each day at the elementary school.

During Hurricane Irma, Woods and her team made sure more than 2,000 people seeking shelter at Gulf Gate Elementary were fed three meals a day during the storm.

In Sarasota County, she was selected from nearly 50 nominees chosen from about 2,200 support staff members who are not teachers or administrators.

Woods is also one of five finalists to compete for statewide recognition next month. Each of the finalists will receive $6,500, and the statewide winner will receive $10,000 at the May 16 State Board of Education meeting in Pinellas County.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many outstanding leaders during my career, and Sarah Woods is one of the finest leaders I have had the privilege to work with,” said Gulf Gate Elementary principal Robin Magac in a statement. “She displays such a cooperative and harmonious nature. The students and staff just adore her. This recognition is well-deserved.”