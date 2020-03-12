 Skip to main content
Your Town
Sarasota Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 1 hour ago

Guide to cancellations

Coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease has caused several Sarasota events to be canceled or postponed.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Events throughout Sarasota have been canceled or postponed because of the rising concern over coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The Observer is keeping an updated list on the status of events in the area that can be found on our home page at YourObserver.com.

If you know of any other events that have been canceled or rescheduled, email [email protected], and we’ll add them to our list.

 

 

