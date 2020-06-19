Growth still on the rise in Lakewood Ranch area

Whether you believe rapid growth is a strength in East County or a curse, the plans beginning to make their way through the Manatee County permitting process include items that should be of interest to you.

Home projects in crowded corridors, a 110-foot communication tower and more retail strip malls are seeking approvals to join the area.

Here are some of the projects hoping to join the bustle of our area.

BRIXLEY

California-based apartment developer, A.G. Spanos Cos., has submitted plans for a 240-unit multifamily complex near the northwest corner of State Road 64 and Upper Manatee River Road. Development along Upper Manatee River Road has caused traffic issues as the road transitions from four lanes (at the S.R. 64 intersection) to two lanes leading up to the Fort Hamer Bridge, which is two lanes. Manatee County has identified Upper Manatee River Road as an area of concern.

A new residential community — Water Color Place — is under construction for 1,400 homes at build-out, and Davis Development is constructing another 400 apartment units just south of Waterlefe Golf and River Club.

According to project documents, Brixley has two multifamily buildings — one with 111 units and another with 129 units — proposed for the site, which has gross and net densities of 15.5 units per acre. Site amenities include a 9,965-square-foot clubhouse, a garage, maintenance facilities and a dog wash, totaling 27,654 square feet.

Total square footage for all buildings is 260,501 square feet.

The project sits on 15.48 acres.

RYE RANCH

There is a rezone request to change agricultural land to a mixed use project of 3,500 homes and 300,000 square feet of building space on 1,369 acres at the southeast corner of Rye and Rutland roads in Parrish, just northeast of where Upper Manatee River Road converges with Rye Road and north of Rye Preserve.

A phasing table shows 10 phases, each for 350 units.

CIRCLE K

A final site plan has been submitted for construction of a Circle K gas station on the south side of

S.R. 64 on property located about halfway between 117th Street East and Blue Cypress Street. Drawings show a 5,187-square-foot convenience store with associated fuel pumps.

The Circle K parcel is part of the overall site for Summerhouse, a commercial and residential project being developed by Casto Southeast Realty Services. The site at the northeast corner of 117th Street East and S.R. 64 is slated to have five outparcels for commercial development, and 257 apartment units to the south.

Michael Chadwick, managing director, said on the commercial piece, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has purchased its parcel for that site and another user — an auto repair user — has signed an agreement but cannot yet be named.

Birmingham, Ala.-based LIV is developing the apartment component, which includes five four-level buildings.

WHITE EAGLE PLAZA

According to documents submitted to Manatee County, White Eagle Plaza will be a 1.25-acre project located at the northeast corner of White Eagle Boulevard and State Road 70.

Site plans show one 9,840-square-foot building surrounded by parking.

Construction is expected to start in August and be finished in June 2021.

No other details are yet available.

STAR FARMS AT LAKEWOOD RANCH

According to county documents, Star Farms will

be community of up to 1,150 homes, located on 700 acres east of Uihlein Road and north of 44th Avenue East.

Articles of incorporation for Star Farms at Lakewood Ranch Community Association, a Florida nonprofit corporation, spell out that the association will provide for ownership, operation and maintenance of common areas for a future community to be called Star Farms at Lakewood Ranch.

Four phases are proposed and would have a variety of housing types, from single-family detached to single-family semidetached. Only 350 units are proposed at this time and all are single family.

The project is being developed by Tampa-based Forestar Group, an affiliate of D.R. Horton.

VERIZON CELL TOWER

Verizon Wireless has submitted a final site plan for a new 110-foot monopole cellular communication tower off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard at 5765 11th St. E., Lakewood Ranch.

Verizon spokeswoman Kate Jay said Verizon anticipates that the site would be built some time next year.

“We are in the permitting process for a macro site on 111th Street that would improve coverage and capacity for customers in the area surrounding the intersection of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Oneco-Myakka City Road,” Jay said in an emailed statement.

PUBLIX SHOPPING CENTER

Contract purchaser North American Properties,

based in Fort Myers, has submitted final site plans for a future Publix shopping center at the southeast corner of Pope Road and S.R. 64.

Site plans show a plaza anchored by a Publix supermarket with 9,100-square-feet of in-line retail attached. There will be a separate 11,439-square-foot retail building, as well as three outparcels.

The first, at the corner of the property, is 1.72 acres and can have a building up to 6,000 square feet. The remaining two, located on the eastern side of the property, with frontage on S.R. 70, are 1.39 acres and 1.17, respectively. Each can have up to 5,000 square feet of retail.

The overall site is 14.77 acres.