Grown-ups find their fun at egg hunt

There wasn’t a child in sight at the Children’s Garden and Art Center’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 6.

The reason? They weren’t invited. This was for grown-ups only.

Can you find the Easter egg?

The hunt, which differs from a more typical children’s version mainly in its difficulty and its prizes, appeals to the kid in almost every adult who normally sits on the sidelines at Easter events, organizers said.

“I like to party, and I just wanted to get in on the fun,” Crystal Nemec said. “Why should the kids get to have all the fun?”

Instead of a blanket of eggs scattered on a lawn, these treasures were not immediately visible. Some were tucked under leaves, some in trees, some out of reach without a little thought and climbing experience. About 600 eggs were hidden. Beer and wine were served.

It was up in the net!

Board member Eva Talbert said the adult egg hunt has flourished in its six-year run.

“It’s a friendly competition, which is really brought out by the spirit of the garden,” she said. “The people who come here get to act like a child.”

Robin Fulk, one of the owners of the garden, said that competitiveness is one of the reasons children aren’t permitted.

“There are money and gift cards and just stuff that wouldn’t appeal to kids in the eggs and as prizes,” she said.

A silent auction preceded the hunt, at which about 60 people scoured the grounds. Organizers asked the hunters to limit themselves to 12 eggs in each basket, but even based on children’s math skills, it’s clear not everyone got his or her fill.

There’s that friendly competition again.

“I think this is a great time of year to just say, ‘Oh, I’m going to get a babysitter and come to the fundraiser,’” Fulk said.