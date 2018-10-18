GreyHawkCDDSeat1-MikePlaia

Name: Mike Plaia

Age: 67

Occupation: Realtor. Previously was a small business owner and marketing and sales representative for a wholesale food company.

Education: Continuing education in real estate, finance and negotiating contracts.

Elected government experience: Completing second term as one of the elected supervisors on the Greyhawk Community Development District. Prior to being elected to the CDD, Plaia was appointed by the developer to serve on the interim CDD in 2005.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

Safety, security of the residents and continue to be fiscally responsible to make sure our CDD fees are not increased and assist in negotiating vendor contracts.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

I will work with our security vendor as well as Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for the safety and security of our community. I will work with our management company when negotiating contracts with vendors to make sure we get the best possibly price for the services provided.

What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?

I have the knowledge and experience with my tenure as a CDD supervisor. I am familiar with the policies, rules and regulations that govern our community as well as the Sunshine laws. I have successfully negotiated contracts with vendors saving the community tens of thousands of dollars. I have actively participated, supported and help organize community events to include but not limited to the kids Fourth of July parades, kids annual fishing tournaments, obtaining prizes and food for fishing tournaments.