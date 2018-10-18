Greyhawk Landing CDD Seat 5: Tony Francis

Name: Tony Francis

Occupation: Retired from International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 94A in 2005

Education: Graduated Aviation High School and Breach Training Academy in Overland Park, Kansas

Elected government experience: CDD supervisor since 2014

Why do you want to serve on the CDD?

I have lived in Greyhawk for the last 13 years.

I have served on the board for the last two years, and I am looking forward to serving my community for the next two years.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

Maintaining current assessment fees, budget, landscaping, security and improving home resale values.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

To remain accessible to the community, and addressing the needs and concerns of both, Greyhawk East and Greyhawk West.

What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?

I would never assume that I am " better" than anyone.

I have worked for GreyHawk as a security guard and as a temporary field manager.

I just know that I will remain a true advocate for my community, its concerns, and its interests.