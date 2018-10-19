Greyhawk Landing CDD Seat 3: Deborah Romano

Name: Deborah A. Romano

Age: 57

Occupation: Small business owner of a children’s boutique

Education: Four years of college and a degree in marketing. Also has a horticulture certification.

Elected government experience: None

Why do you want to serve on the CDD?

I care about the integrity of my community with my main focus on security, infrastructure and property values.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

Security and safety of the residents, to continue to keep the CDD fees from being increased, improve our landscaping and ponds.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

To work with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and our security vendor for the security and safety of our residents. To work with the vendors to improve their services and pricing.

What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?

I know the rules and regulations and policies of our community from being a part of the GHL Events Group for the past five years. I have organized lots of events, participated and supported our community doing events like New Year's Eve, our craft bazaar, breakfast with Santa along with about 12 major events throughout the year.