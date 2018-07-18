Residential real estate transactions for July 2-6

A home in Greenbrook Village topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Mark and Margaret Milbourn, of Barrington, Ill., sold their home at 6615 Coopers Hawk Court to Ian and Joanne Bowles, of Lakewood Ranch, for $610,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,987 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2010.

Country Club East

Thomas and Barbara Hickey, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14213 Bathgate Terrace to Rodney and Aimee Hutyra, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2017.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13745 American Prairie Place to Paula Adams and Karen Powers, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,307 square feet of living area.

Lee and Jamison Visone, of Warrenton, Va., sold their home at 2917 Desert Plain Cove to HP Florida I LLC for $419,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2017.

Laurie and Andrew Wylie, of McHenry, Ill., sold their home at 13627 American Prairie Place to Jane Dippong and Dennis Baca, of Richfield, Ohio, for $387,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,500 in 2016.

Mill Creek

Mark and Shelly Gutowski, of Palm City, sold their home at 2123 147th Court E., to Peter and Julie Ann Ries, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,722 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,000 in 2008.

John Devine and Laura Brady sold their home at 13631 Seventh Ave. Circle N.E., to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $459,900. National Residential Nominee Services Inc. then sold the home to Adam and Janielle Silliman, of Bradenton, for $459,900. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,928 square feet of living area.

Jo-Anne Schneider, of Gulf Port, sold the home at 605 137th St. E., to Joseph and Joy Wolski, of Elma, N.Y., for $394,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2000.

Watercrest

JCF-TLF LLC sold the Unit 202 condominium at 6466 Watercrest Way to Marvin and Elaine Fitzer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $465,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2006.

River Club South

Sue Tan sold her home at 9993 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Derek and Kimberly Dobson, of Bradenton, for $456,000. Built in 1996, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,167 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2015.

Country Creek

John Diem, of Bradenton, sold his home at 426 141st Court N.E., to Gary Wright, of St. Pete Beach, for $445,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,426 square feet of living area.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Tom and Marie Holm, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6854 Tailfeather Way to Richard and Monique Lavallee, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,238 square feet of living area.

Richard and Christine Hardin, of Nokomis, sold their home at 6895 Tailfeather Way to Phyllis Childers and Judith Ann Keenan, of Bradenton, for $412,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area.

GreyHawk Landing

Anna Moone, trustee, of Ellenton, sold the home at 12056 Aster Ave., to Brett Coleman and Diane Azevedo, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,481 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $419,000 in 2016.

Matthew and Amber Gribbins, of Hillsboro, Ore., sold their home at 264 Dahlia Court to Charles Sardo and Shannon Hodge-Kesgiropoulos, of Bradenton, for $325,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,000 in 2007.

24th Avenue East

Donald Fugent and Autumn Justice, of Greensburg, Pa., sold their home at 6609 24th Ave. E. to Peggy Jackson, of Bradenton, for $424,900. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,900 in 2015.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Andrea Csendesne and Robert Lewis, of Pittsburgh, sold their home at 6746 W. Country Club Lane to Chris and Lyn Rasmussen, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,531 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2012.

Svetlana Slavova, of Osprey, sold her home at 4964 Creekside Trail to Jeffrey Stevens, of Sarasota, for $339,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,500 in 2003.

Creekwood Realty Solutions LLC sold the home at 5036 Creekside Trail to Bryan and Julia Richards, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2017.

Mandalay

John Delvecchio and Barbara Lloyd, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6150 47th St. E., to James and Carol Radford, of Bradenton, for $399,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $509,000 in 2005.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit 6C condominium at 7478 Divot Loop to Ramesh and Sangeetha Bulusu, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Edward and Lynn Flynn, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold their home at 6715 Tumbleweed Trail to Robert and Carol Gregory, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $336,000 in 2012.

Janet Braden, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 11813 Hollyhock Drive to Doris and Luis Santos, of Sarasota, for $250,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2012.

Bryan Proctor, of Bradenton, and Jennifer Barnes, of Mission Viejo, Calif., sold their home at 11508 Water Willow Ave., to Zachary and Jenna Berkey, of Bradenton, for $227,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,100 in 1996.

Heritage Harbour

Kenneth and Pamela Ray, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6414 Willowshire Way to Robert and Sally Wolford, of Morton, Ill., for $375,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $361,500 in 2016.

Charles Ferrell, of Phoenix, sold his home at 6822 Willowshire Way to Bret and Jaimie Camp, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,300 in 2015.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Ryan and Megan Weyer, of Ft. Myers, sold their home at 7727 Ridgelake Circle to Marianne Sargent and Edward Bonneau III, of Bradenton, for $374,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,076 square feet of living area.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Alan Tarschis, trustee, of Sylvania, Ohio, sold the home at 6179 Palomino Circle to Stephen and Shelley Smith, of Dublin, Ohio, for $372,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2007.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Kristen Columbia and Angel Ortiz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 538 Planters Manor Way to Brian and Diane Hunt, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,548 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2015.

Riverwalk Village

Jeffrey and Jody Miller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7404 Arrowhead Run to Tracy Woods and Ann Comer-Woods, of Bradenton, for $352,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,000 in 2006.

Braden Pines

Scott and Dawn Earl, of Ellenton, sold their home at 9819 Ranchwood Circle to Jose Ramos Trejo and Daniel Ramos Trejo, of Sarasota, for $349,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2005.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Edward and Carol Sanders, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 710 Misty Pond Court to Vicki Taylor, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2008.

Chaparral

Hugh and Deanna Carson, of Amherst, N.H., sold their home at 6841 Wagon Wheel Circle to Douglas and Myra Mayer, of Brightwaters, N.Y., for $331,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,825 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 2011.

Rosewood at the Gardens

Daniel and Pamela Machaj, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5405 83rd Terrace E. to Janos Katanics and Valeria Katanicsne, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2011.

Longpond at Mote Ranch

Peter and Michele Wirtz, of Clarkesville, Ga., sold their home at 6931 Superior St. Circle to Juan Gomez and Lillia Cobos Lopez, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 2004.

Mote Ranch

Manuel Richter, of Baltimore, sold his home at 6557 Copper Ridge Trail to Shiela Wright and Lawrence DeMilner, of University Park, for $306,200. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,768 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2014.

Tara

Joanne and Glenn Hickey, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 6162 Aviary Court to Stuart Price, of Vienna, Va., for $305,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,875 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,000 in 2005.

Walter Abourezk, trustee, of Ellenton, sold the home at 5822 Pleasant Grove Court to David and Linda Ivell, of Lakeland, for $284,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 2003.

Leaning Palm Properties LLC sold the home at 6432 Stone River Road to Ogden and Nancy Fell, of Narragansett, R.I., for $259,900. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,079 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in February.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Monique and John Radick, of Bozeman, Mont., sold their home at 8989 Stone Harbour Loop to George and Deborah Stoll, of Bradenton, for $298,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Jack and Mary Smigel sold their home at 294 Fairway Isles Lane to Alan Dell, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2014.

Carmen Colon, of Sarasota, sold her home at 395 Fairway Isles Lane to Jeffrey and Jody Miller, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2015.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Mauro and Rina Bartolai, of Highwood, Ill., sold their home at 6512 Grand Estuary Trail to Diane Dorsey, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2017.

Woodbrook

Amanda and James Moore, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6425 Autumn Woods Way to Michael Mongelli, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Cynthia Walker, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7040 Old Tabby Circle to Ann Halliday, trustee, of Sun City Center, for $274,500. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2015.

Whispering Oaks

Bradley Smith and Amy Baldwin-Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8214 46th Court E., to Mallory Hughey, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,452 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,800 in 2001.

Greenfield Plantation

Kevin and Myla Averill, of Sevierville, Tenn., sold their home at 531 Hunter Lane to Michelle Cervantes, of Bradenton, for $268,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,269 square feet of living area.

Country Oaks

Jim and Pamela Ames, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5042 79th Ave. Drive E., to Fernando Moco Diamantino and Maria Ordaz, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2014.

Silverlake

Thomas and Jamie Irwin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5964 48th St. E., to Wendy Gorevan and Rhett Yancey, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2012.

River Point of Manatee

Debra Creeger, of Johnson City, Tenn., sold the home at 3620 Second Drive N.E., to AH4R Properties LLC for $262,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,146 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,500 in 2014.

Central Park

Jamie Brown, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5047 Newport News Circle to Melissa Mitchell, of Nokomis, for $242,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,313 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2016.

Gloria Nadeau, trustee, of Myakka City, sold the home at 4958 Newport News Circle to Trinity Pitre, of Bradenton, for $219,900. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,100 in 2011.

Greenbrook Village

Barry and Dorothy Kirsner, of Spring Hill, sold their home at 6226 Warbler Lane to Dimino Management Associates LLC for $239,300. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2004.

Callaway Glen at Golf Pointe

Fannie Mae sold the Unit D-2 condominium at 5570 Golf Pointe Drive to H. David and Elsa Roth, of Sarasota, for $237,500. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2005.

Peridia

Francine Gregory, of Milford, Mich., sold her home at 4123 Murfield Drive E., to Eric and Pamela Dudley and Angelina Dudley, of Bradenton, for $237,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,900 in 2013.

Sandra Kiekel, trustee, and William Kiekel, of Overland Park, Kansas, sold their home at 4415 Murfield Drive E. to Steven Palmer and Diane Hofstetter, of Liverpool, N.Y., for $211,500. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,507 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2016.

River Sound

Brenda Morton, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5436 River Sound Terrace to Guido Guerriero and Edward Guerriero, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2016.

Preserves at Palm Aire

Kent and Ruth Van Schoonhoven, of Arlington, Mass., sold their Unit 8 condominium at 7619 Preserves Court to Henry Vanderipe Jr., of Sarasota, for $218,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,300 in 1997.

Grand Oak at Tara

Craig Roser sold his Unit 5-105 condominium at 6342 Grand Oak Circle to Barbara Milian, of Bradenton, for $202,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,900 in 2013.