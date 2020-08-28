Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce recognizes local businesses with virtual presentation

Local businesses were honored during the 2020 Small Business Awards hosted by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 28.

The event — streamed live on Facebook and Youtube — featured Chamber President Heather Kasten welcoming more than 700 viewers to the show.

Award categories included Community Impact, Rising Star, Nonprofit of the Year, and awards for the top small, medium and large businesses of the year.

"We are truly grateful to celebrate these small businesses today," Kasten said. "Recently so many of our hours have been spent problem solving and we hope this last hour was a warm reminder of all the good that is happening in our region and around the community."