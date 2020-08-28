 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 7 hours ago

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce recognizes local businesses with virtual presentation

The 2020 Frank G. Berlin Small Business Awards were held on Aug. 28.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Local businesses were honored during the 2020 Small Business Awards hosted by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 28. 

The event — streamed live on Facebook and Youtube — featured Chamber President Heather Kasten welcoming more than 700 viewers to the show. 

Award categories included Community Impact, Rising Star, Nonprofit of the Year, and awards for the top small, medium and large businesses of the year.

"We are truly grateful to celebrate these small businesses today," Kasten said. "Recently so many of our hours have been spent problem solving and we hope this last hour was a warm reminder of all the good that is happening in our region and around the community."

 

 

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

