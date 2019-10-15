Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch opens doors

Officials of Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch today celebrated the community's opening with a special flag raising and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Grand Living's Head of Sales and Marketing Nick McLaughlin said the first resident moved in Sept. 24 and new residents are coming every day.

"Today really identifies us as part of the community, opening our doors to Lakewood Ranch," McLaughlin said. "We're a continuance of that Lakewood Ranch experience."

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch offers 172 rental units in a four-story, 200,000 square foot building near the southeast corner of University Parkway and Lorraine Road. Grand Living is designed to allow residents to transition from independent to assisted living without having to move. The luxury community offers three dining areas, a grand spa and salon, senior-friendly fitness equipment, a performing arts theater and other amenities.