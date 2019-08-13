Grand Canal health advisory lifted

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has given the all clear for residents of Siesta Key after a spill of 36,000 gallons of untreated sewage into Grand Canal.

The advisory was issued July 10 when the county heard of the spill near 5200 Oakmont Place. The advisory urged individuals not to come into contact with Grand Canal waters because of potential health risks.

Residents in the area expressed their concern for ongoing effects or recurring spills.

Water samples taken by Sarasota County Utilities indicate that bacteria levels in the Grand Canal have returned to acceptable levels, and the health advisory signs will now be removed.

At this time, there are no advisories in place on any Sarasota beach, or waterway.