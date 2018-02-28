Grand Bay II condo tops weekly sales at $1.2 million

A condominium in Grand Bay II tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Dona Scott, trustee, of Chicago, sold the Unit 263 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to H. Duffy and Summer Friedlander, of Greensburg, Pa., for $1.2 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,025,000 in 2009.

Lido Beach

Olaf Lava 444 LLC sold the home at 44 S. Polk Drive to Rita and Kathleen Sakal, of Punta Gorda, for $1.2 million. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $740,000 in 2015.

George Feise III, of Washington, D.C., sold his home at 246 Grant Drive to Lori Goodin, of Damascus, Md., for $842,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1987.

Bird Key

James Petrella, of Sarasota, sold his home at 121 Seagull Lane to Minh Van Bui and Kieu Thi My Nguyen, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,011 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $48,000 in 1971.

Fairway Bay III

Lester and Pamela Mosser, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 543 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Maryl and William Levine, of Longboat Key, for $740,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2013.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Joshua Banks and Darcy Nelson, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 560 Lyons Lane to Patrick Kroger and Tara Jo Kroger, trustees, of Versailles, Ky., for $667,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,722 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2013.

The Sand Dollar South

Darryl and Joy Snyder, of N. Canton, Ohio, sold their Unit 8 condominium at 787 Benjamin Franklin Drive to William and Catherine Knobel, of Sarasota, for $632,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 1997.

Longboat Key Estates

Mayfair One Call LLC sold the home at 581 Kingfisher Lane to Green Heron Developments LLP for $600,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $502,000 in 2015.

Sea Pines

Lucy Leske, trustee, of Nantucket, Mass., sold the Unit 23 condominium at 6945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert Clark, of Atlanta, for $485,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Michael Trautman and Babette Paige, trustees, of Champaign, Ill., sold the Unit 26 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Michelle Trautman, of Sarasota, for $252,800. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 1985.