Grand Bay II condo sells for $1.65 million

A condominium in Grand Bay II tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gregory Benedict, of Osprey, sold his Unit 246 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Michael and Paula Wilhoit, of Springfield, Mo., for $1.65 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.19 million in 2013.

Sleepy Lagoon

Blackwolff Homes LLC sold the home at 6540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marilyn Bettencourt, of Longboat Key, for $1,585,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,292 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

LBK 1 LLC sold the home at 521 Ranger Lane to Paul and Katherine Brunelle, of Sarasota, for $1,325,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,649 square feet of living area.

Donald Smith, trustee, and Virginia Smith, of Egg Harbor, Wis., sold the home at 551 Wedge Lane to Rick Stephani and Linda Ozark, of Longboat Key, for $1.15 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,415 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $898,000 in 2002.

Erik Welle-Strand, of Oslo, Norway, sold the home at 541 Golf Links Lane to Jack Szemplinski, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, for $885,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2012.

Bird Key

I.W. Land Partners LLC sold the home at 105 Seagull Lane to Michael Kimball, of Longboat Key, for $1.1 million. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2016.

Bay Isles

G. Jan and Thea Van Glabbeek sold their home at 3391 Bayou Sound to Brian Callahan and Irene Schaller, of Longboat Key, for $1.02 million. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,921 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $985,000 in 2004.

Lido Beach

Lido Beach House LLC sold the home at 217 Garfield Drive to Lido at Garfield Investments LLC for $842,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,800 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Harbor Apartments

Federal National Mortgage Association sold the Unit 2 condominium at 761 John Ringling Blvd. to Al Grzybek and Andrea McCarthy-Grzybek, of Inverness, Ill., for $250,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1990.