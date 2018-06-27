Grand Bay condominium sells for $950,000

A condominium in Grand Bay tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Elaine Weill, trustee, of New Providence, N.J., sold the Unit 363 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Joseph and Christel Steinberg, of Chester, N.J., for $950,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 1998.

Longboat Key Towers

Lisa Vioni and Robert Arthurs, of Bronxville, N.Y., sold their Unit 504N condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Peggy Ann Pilon Watson, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $925,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 1997.

Bird Key

Greg Gaquin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 435 Bird Key Drive to Erich and Ashley Windmuller, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,128 square feet of living area.

The Beaches of Longboat Key

Agnes Peterson, of Stamford, Conn., sold her Unit 506 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Michael and Karen Demeo, of Wayland, Mass., for $675,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in March.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Robert George and Robert LaFlamme, trustees, sold the Unit 904 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Glen Lambkin and Jo Anne Nava, of Longboat Key for $615,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2007.

Country Club Shores

Roland Jackson, trustee, of Maricopa, Ariz., sold the home at 1150 Bogey Lane to Maricela Diaz, of Longboat Key, for $575,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2015.

The Dock on the Bay

Craig Wood, of British Columbia, Canada, sold his Unit 7 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Earl and Carole Pankonin, of Jeffersonville, Ind., for $449,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,679 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2001.

Seaplace

Daniel Hessel, trustee, and June Hessel, of Ham Lake, Minn., sold the Unit M1-202F condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Pamela Ross, of Longboat Key, for $325,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1984.

Casa Del Mar

Deborah Rose, Mary Behling, Elizabeth Fleddermann, Meggan Franklin, Martha Reilly and Casa del Kobel Partnership sold the Unit 20-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Elizabeth Brito, of Orlando, for $320,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area.

Windward Bay

Ira Spiegel sold his Unit 301 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marilyn and Thomas Ward, of Sterling, Va., for $296,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,294 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1978.

Longboat Arms

David Winslow and Amy Tata-Winslow, of Orlando, sold their Unit 107-C condominium at 3320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Leonid Khait and Katheryna Asilova, of Bridgewater, N.J., for $280,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Neptune on Longboat Key

Valco3.5 LLC sold the Unit 5 condominium at 2850 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Edward and Audrey Campbell, of Sarasota, for $240,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2009.