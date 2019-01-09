Grand Bay condominium sells for $3 million

A condominium in Grand Bay tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Elk Investments Inc. sold the Unit PH1101 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to K&D Properties Inc. for $3 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 4,074 square feet of living area.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Jeffrey Singer, trustee, of Ladue, Mo., sold the Unit C-308 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Kevin McNamara, trustee, of Keene, N.H., for $1.8 million. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $830,000 in 1997.

Seascape

William Frontera, of Indian Shores, sold his Unit 101 condominium at 5135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Walter Barkey and Linda Barkey, trustees, of Fenton, Mich., for $1.1 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 1999.

Queens Harbour

Ronda Manasse, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3537 Fair Oaks Lane to Nicholas and Rebecca Cazana, of Longboat Key, for $1 million. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2000.

St. Armands Towers North

William and Bernice Shannon, of S. Bend, Ind., sold their Unit PH-3 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Todd Gieger, of Hanover, N.J., for $900,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $16,500 in 1971.

Grand Bay

Ronald Alford, of Worthington, Ohio, sold his Unit 285 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Edward Webber, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $875,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $925,000 in 2009.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Marie-Luise Marx, trustee, of New Albany, Ohio, and Michael Marx, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 701 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Charles Carey and Sallie Carey, trustees, of New Albany, Ohio, for $800,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,314 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2013.

The Beaches of Longboat Key-South

Loraine Brickman, trustee, sold the Unit 705 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Jimmy and Teresa Davis, of Rogersville, Mo., for $760,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $815,000 in 2015.

Beachplace II

Ina Lee Ramer, trustee, of Los Angeles, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 1105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Heather Garner, of New Albany, Ohio, for $640,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area.

Lido Beach Club

Darren and Lori Magda, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Magdi and Androniki Sayegh, of Williamsville, N.Y., for $618,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $334,00 in 2012.

Fairway Bay

Judith Marquis and Keith Nelson, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 417 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to William and Linda Nichols, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2015.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Debbie Dreyer, trustee, sold the Unit 819 condominium at 819 Bayport Way to Irving and Sorley Rosenthal, of Longboat Key, for $550,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1996.

First Longboat Harbor

Donald and Suzanne Schwing, trustee, of Onekama, Mich., sold the Unit 106 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Jeffrey and Joyce Hecklau, of Flemington, N.J., for $505,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2000.

The Players Club

Michael and Hanni Arnold, Stephen Arnold, Robert Arnold and Andrew Arnold, of London, England, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Maura Nannery, of Canton, Mass., for $500,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,366 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 1998.

Lido Surf and Sand

Donald and Jacqueline McJunkin, of Evergreen, Colo., sold their Unit 505 condominium at 1100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Alfonso and Theow Lau, of Sarasota, for $382,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2014.

Longboat Harbour North

Robert Zoller, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 305 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard and Carla Rudicel, of Kokomo, Ind., for $365,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2014.