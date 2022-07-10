The following residential real estate transactions took place between June 20 and July 1. A condominium in Grand Bay tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Martin and Barbara Slagowitz, of Highlands, North Carolina, sold their Unit 151 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Steven Wake and Evan Wake, of Hudson, Ohio, for $3.25 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.85 million in 2020.

Lido

Seaward Lido Key LLC sold the home at 1121 Morningside Place to Brian Doan and Laura Randa, of Sarasota, for $3,075,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,454 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 1997.

Longboat Key

Alison Estrin, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 6555 Bayou Hammock Road to Jacob Martin, of Anna Maria, for $2.5 million. Built in 1953, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 1995.

Longbeach Revised

Douglas Rhodes and Katherine Rhodes, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 430 N. Shore Road to Anthony Marterie, trustee, of Tarpon Springs, for $1.9 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2016.

Marina Bay

Bank of America and Susan Dziedzic, trustees, of Gurnee, Illinois, sold the Unit 243 condominium at 2450 Harbourside Drive to William Bierce and Martha Lynne Kenerson, of Longboat Key, for $1,790,500. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 1995.

Grand Bay

Yvette Fishman, of Los Angeles, sold the Unit 135 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Jack Arthur Pankoff and Jacqueline Marie Alice Pankoff, of Longboat Key, for $1,625,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area.

The Castillian

Barbara Sasser, of Galveston, Texas, and Carol Roberts, of Billings Montana, sold their Unit 506 condominium at 4525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to J. Gregory Hale, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, for $1,551,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,275,000 in 2017.

Longboat Key Towers

Shari Perlmuter, trustee, of Pepper Pike, Ohio, sold the Unit N-604 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Michael and Lisa Feldbusch, of Newburgh, Indiana, for $1.5 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,500 in 1997.

Marc Solomon, of Sarasota, sold the Unit N-701 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Steven Solomon, of Sperryville, Virginia, for $950,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 1983.

Longbeach

Jacob Martin and James Brearley, of Anna Maria, sold their home at 791 Broadway to Bartram Connelly and Kristy Kaye Connelly, of Cape Coral, for $1,425,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in April.

Key Towers South

Dena Perez sold the Unit 10-B condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert Consani, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,395,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,000 in 1998.

Beach Walk

Francis Fiore, trustee, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 12 condominium at 6825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Laura Dailey, of Longboat Key, for $1.35 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,392 square feet of living area.

The Beaches of Longboat Key South

Marie Fazzary sold her Unit 306 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Frank and Nancy Fasulo, of Port Charlotte, for $1,332,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2004.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

David and Cheryl DeBickero, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 551 De Narvaez Drive to Jason Tyler, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, for $1.3 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,000 in 1991.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

John Gaburick and Christopher Bozel, of Brentwood, Tennessee, sold their Unit 108 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Thomas McCarthy III and Diane Whelton McCarthy, of Longboat Key, for $1.25 million. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2020.

Club Longboat Beach & Tennis

Sam Ross, trustee, of Reno, Nevada, sold the Unit 516 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Kerrane and Catherine Kerrane, of New Hyde Park, New York, for $950,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2020.

Starfish Longbeach

Wayne and Suzanne Kimmel, of Lakeview, Ohio, sold their Unit 24 condominium at 7125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregory and Kim Peterson, of Loudon, Tennessee, for $935,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Windward Bay

Aspen Assets LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lauren Barrons, of Longboat Key, for $875,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2021.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Peter Smith and Ann Smith, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 448 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kathleen Wingate and Michael Warnstedt, of Longboat Key, for $700,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Linda Madridejos, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 740 condominium at 740 Bayport Way to Gregory Daniel Sposito and Shaqa Rukaj Sposito, of Longboat Key, for $690,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $163,000 in 1997.

Cedars East

Gerard Penacoli, of Palm Desert, California, sold his Unit 24 condominium at 541 Forest Way to Viktor and Irina Kondratyev, of Auburn, Washington, for $635,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Longboat Harbour

John Caruso, of Parsippany, New Jersey, sold his Unit 305 condominium at 4310 Falmouth Drive to John and Lori Keighley, of Kettering, Ohio, for $525,500. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It sold for $207,000 in 2010.

Alexander and Donna Aldama, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Lawrence Vecchio and Patricia Vecchio, of Keyport, New Jersey, for $520,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $337,000 in 2021.

Longboat Beachcomber

2721 Golf 203 LLC sold the Unit 203 condominium at 2721 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Happy Family LLC for $493,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 675 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2004.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Patricia Weeks, trustee, of Sea Girt, New Jersey, sold the Unit 150 condominium at 588 Spanish Drive N. to James and Marybeth Snyder, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for $470,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It sold for $156,000 in 1999.

Sandra Pyke, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 165 condominium at 734 Spanish Drive N. to William Walsh and Lisa Colwell, of Shallotte, North Carolina, for $399,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 1990.